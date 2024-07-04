MSU's Frankie Fidler Has an Advantage With Years of Experience at the College Level
Transfer forward Frankie Fidler is new to Michigan State men's basketball, but he certainly is not new to college level.
Fidler comes off three years at the University of Nebraska Omaha, where he thrived as one of the best players in the Summit League.
That experience gives Fidler an edge going into his first season at Michigan State, which will also be his final year of eleigibility.
Fidler's teammate, Spartan center Carson Cooper, discussed the value the veteran wing brings to the team when he addressed the media at the 2024 Moneyball Pro-Am last Thursday.
"[E]ven Frankie coming in as a new guy, he's figured out his role, being an older guy who's experienced college basketball more than most of us," Cooper said. "Has stepped up and been able to use his voice a little bit."
Fidler turned in his best collegiate season yet in his final year at Omaha, having averaged 20.1 points per game, 6.3 rebounds, and 2.6 assists in 33 games, all of which he started.
"I think it's going to be a little bit of a change for him coming in from, obviously, what he was going in from Omaha and what he did there," Cooper said. " But I think it's good for us, too. I think we needed a wing that has some size and could do a little bit of everything, especially score the ball. So, for him to be able to find his comfortability in our offense -- I think, honestly, he's a basketball player; he's been playing for five years, he knows how to adapt. So, I think he's going to be fine in our system."
Fidler, despite having been with the program for a short period of time so far, has also gelled with the team off the court.
"Personality-wise, he's good," Cooper said. "I mean, shoot, we golf every once in a while, too. So, it's cool to see each other -- even everybody on the team -- get along. That's the big thing."
Fidler has been playing for Team Case at the 2024 Moneyball Pro-Am, which continues next week at Holt High School.
