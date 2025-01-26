MSU's Tom Izzo Praises the Play of Coen Carr in Win Over Rutgers
No. 8 Michigan State men's basketball continues to receive quality performances all throughout its lineup this season.
The Spartans have had a number of games where their leading scorer wasn't senior guard Jaden Akins, and their win against Rutgers on Saturday was yet another one of those outings.
Michigan State was led by freshman guard Jase Richardson, who finished with a career-best 20 points, and sophomore forward Coen Carr, perhaps the most improved player for this team.
Carr recorded 14 points and a team-high eight rebounds in Saturday's victory as he is gradually improving at becoming the glass-eater Coach Tom Izzo has wanted him to be. He also posted two blocks.
Izzo was very pleased with the sophomore high-flyer's performance.
“Coen’s defense has probably improved — I mean, his free throw shooting … has improved from 40% to 80 some," Izzo said. "His shooting has improved a lot, but his rebounding and defense have improved the most, and he's got a live body, and when that body gets going, he did some great things and got open on a break and got that going. And then, once we started running, we got Jase a couple of shots, and we were good. But, yeah, Coen is a special kid, man. He’s the one guy that I thought was good the whole game. I thought him and Jase were, but Cohen, he came over and he made that one mistake on a switch, and he knew it right away, and he said it, and I just, it's a joy. It's an honor to coach him.”
Carr turned in his second-straight game with double-digit scoring numbers on Saturday and seventh overall on the season. He is averaging nearly 9 points per game this season, 3.8 rebounds and 0.8 blocks in an average of 19 minutes. Carr continues to prove himself to be the X-factor for this Spartan squad, though, there are several you could say the same for.
But what stands out about Carr is the impact he has off the bench, as he serves as an immediate spark plug for Michigan State after he checks in.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.