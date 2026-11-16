MSU Basketball Reaches Highest Ranking in Years in Latest AP Poll

Michigan State hasn't been ranked this high since Cassius Winston was bringing the ball up the court.

The Spartans were placed at No. 2 in the nation in the latest AP Poll that was released on Monday afternoon, only behind No. 1 Florida. MSU, which also received three first-place votes, hasn't been up that high in the polls since the 2019-20 season, when it began the year No. 1 in the preseason AP Poll. Michigan State hasn't been No. 2 or better in an in-season set of rankings since also being ranked second on the Feb. 26, 2018 edition of the AP Poll.

How MSU Reached No. 3

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo observes his team's game against Duke during the Champions Classic at the United Center on Tuesday, November 10, 2026 | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Expectations began pretty high for this year's Spartan team. They began the year ranked No. 6 nationally, though perhaps that number would've dropped had the exhibition losses to UConn and Marquette had been played prior to the preseason poll's release.

The rise in the rankings probably has entirely to do with Michigan State's victory over then-No. 2 Duke this past Tuesday. MSU led wire to wire and felt in control of the game almost the entire time, which was pretty jarring against a Blue Devil program that has generally caused the Spartans fits and frustration over the years. Duke fell to fifth on Monday as a result of its loss to Michigan State.

MSU has also handled the business it needed to handle in its buy games. The Spartans beat Quinnipiac by 37, Toledo by 30, and Northern Iowa by 34 in its other three contests this year to reach 4-0.

This is actually a pretty absurd stat, but this is the first time Michigan State has begun 4-0 in consecutive seasons during the Tom Izzo era. The last instance of MSU starting back-to-back seasons with a 4-0 record or better was the start of the 1988-89 and 1989-90 seasons under Jud Heathcote.

Up Next: Tennessee

Michigan State guard Jeremy Fears Jr. speaks to a teammate during a Champions Classic game against Duke at the United Center on Tuesday, November 10, 2026 | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Michigan State is very quickly going to put its No. 3 ranking on the line, though. The Spartans play Tuesday (9 p.m. ET, ESPN2) against No. 14 Tennessee (3-0). The Volunteers are still a bit of an unknown; they have only played and won buy games against Wofford, Radford, and Tennessee State. Those teams are ranked no better than 196th nationally on KenPom at the time of this article's inception.

The analytics feel worse about Tennessee than the pollsters do, though. KenPom has UT at 36th nationally, and EvanMiya.com has the Vols at 28th in the country. Michigan State also plays Detroit Mercy on Saturday. The Titans are the lowest-rated team on MSU's schedule, and KenPom gives the Spartans a 99.9% chance of victory that day.