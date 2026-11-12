Izzo Reacts to MSU's Signings of Pemberton, Jenkins: 'Our Kind of Guys'

EAST LANSING — Tom Izzo has built his program up through the high school ranks. He's adjusted when necessary to the transfer portal era, but the recruitment, retention, and development of high school talent is what has kept him as Michigan State's head coach for 32 seasons and counting.

MSU and Izzo officially welcomed two more recruits to the program on Thursday, as 2027 guard Antonio Pemberton and forward/center Jaydn Jenkins both signed their letters of intent. Pemberton is a five-star prospect at No. 24 overall in his class on the 247Sports Composite rankings ; Jenkins is a four-star recruit at 60th overall.

"It was O.K.G.: they were both our kind of guys," Izzo said Thursday. "We're happy to have both of them here, and I think both of them are going to be really good Spartans."

Their respective signings gave Izzo his first official chance to talk about both players, as coaches are forbidden by NCAA rules to publicly discuss recruits before they have officially signed on. Here's what Izzo had to say about each player.

Izzo's Thoughts on Pemberton

Five-star point guard Antonio Pemberton on his official visit to Michigan State. | Antonio Pemberton via IG / Michigan State Basketbal

Pemberton is probably the prize get, going off the rankings of each player. He's also probably the player who will have the larger immediate impact. This year, it seems, will be Jeremy Fears Jr.'s last in a Spartan uniform, at least that's the goal. There is no way to actually replace Fears, but bringing Pemberton (who really plays more like Carlos Medlock Jr. ) in is a good start.

"He's an explosive guard," Izzo said about Pemberton on Thursday. "He can really shoot the ball. He can score it in a lot of different ways. He's got a pull-up (jumper); he's got a long-range (shot). He can get to the basket; he's athletic enough to finish in there. When we first saw him, he was a guy I was really excited about."

Izzo actually showed up at Pemberton's doorstep in Massachusetts at 12:01 a.m. on the very first night he could conduct an in-home visit. That's how badly he wanted him.

"His mom said she'd be sleeping because she was working the next day, and she answered the door," Izzo recalled. "It's that kind of family, and the hour we spent there was pretty cool. I think it helped a lot in our recruitment. It showed what they felt about us, but it also showed what we felt about them."

Izzo's Thoughts on Jenkins

Four-star center Jaydn Jenkins on his official visit to Michigan State. | Michigan State Basketball / Jaydn Jenkins

Jenkins is another very intriguing piece for the Spartans to add. He's got some polishing to do on the offensive end, but the potential feels sky-high here. Jenkins is listed at 6'10", but Izzo says his wingspan is all the way up at 7'4". That could make him an immediate impact player on the defensive end with the length he provides.

"(He's) really got a chance to be a dynamic two-way player," Izzo said of Jenkins. "He can block shots; he can do some things there. He's got great athleticism. He's got to keep improving his offensive skills, but he's got some around the basket."

Izzo brought up a contrast to the play style of current starting center Anton Bonke . While Bonke's plus is the size he brings that clogs up the paint, he's not the most mobile guy. Jenkins isn't the tallest center Izzo or Michigan State has ever had, but his mobility and that wingspan make him a natural fit in Izzo's defensive system that asks its big men to guard on the perimeter and hedge ball screens a lot.