MSU Women's Basketball Crushes Indiana State in Offensive Onslaught

It's tough to lose when you score that many points.

No. 24 Michigan State women's basketball rolled to another victory on Sunday evening, dominating Indiana State, 115-66, at the Cherokee Invitational in Cherokee, N.C. Those 115 points are the third-most in a game in program history, with the record being MSU's 125-point game in its season opener against Mercyhurst .

Michigan State women's basketball coach Robyn Fralick watches the DeWitt-Belleville girls basketball D1 state quarterfinal on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, in at Holt High School. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Guard Emma Shumate led the way for the Spartans in this one, tying her career-high with 22 points with a 7-for-12 performance from three. She made four three-pointers during the fourth quarter. MSU also did a great job keeping people fresh; nobody played more than 21 minutes during the game, with 13 different players getting into the game.

The victory improves the Spartans to 10-1 on the season, with a 10-0 mark during non-conference play. They'll have another big game on Monday, as No. 14 Ole Miss awaits on Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Rebels beat Mississippi Valley State, 102-34, on Sunday to set up the matchup.

Game Recap

Mar 24, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Grace VanSlooten (14) drives towards NC State Wolfpack center Lorena Awou (1) during the second half at James T. Valvano Arena at William Neal Reynolds. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | William Howard-Imagn Images

MSU got off to a giant start, leading 34-15 after the first quarter. Forward Grace VanSlooten completely dominated the opening period. She scored 12 consecutive points for the Spartans over just a period of just over three minutes, which accounted for her entire scoring output for the game. Guard Kennedy Blair also had a nice first quarter, scoring seven points with four rebounds and three assists.

The second quarter was a little tougher on the Spartans. Indiana State actually outscored Michigan State 28-25 during those 10 minutes before halftime. Shumate started to come alive for MSU during that quarter, scoring nine of her points by making three long balls.

Coming out of the locker room with a still-comfortable 59-43 lead, Michigan State went right back to dominating the game. The Spartans began to lock down the Sycamores on defense and ended up surrendering fewer points during the second half (23) than they did during the second quarter. Freshman Amy Terrian hit two threes during that third quarter.

Things were already wrapped up heading into the final quarter with MSU leading 87-54, but the Spartans continued to keep dismantling ISU. MSU had ended up outscoring Indiana State 28-11 in the third quarter, and then it nearly did the same thing during the fourth quarter, this time by a margin of 28-12. The Sycamores went without a field goal for the final 7:51 of the game, and scored their final seven points of the game at the free-throw line. Shumate scored 13 points in the fourth as well.

Feb 19, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Robyn Fralick reacts against the Southern California Trojans in the first half at the Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

