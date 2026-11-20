It has been said before that Jordan Scott needs to be able to pace himself on the defensive side of the ball so that he does not get worn out too quickly, and that is incredibly true, but that is not what mattered against Tennessee.

In MSU's 61-46 loss against the Volunteers, it was very obvious going into the half that Scott's injured shoulder was not something to be messing around with, and although the game was important in the here and now, there would be bigger things in which Scott would be needed in the future.

Yet he also had one of the best games out of the entire Spartans roster, and the team seemed much better when he was on the court than not, so what is the line that Scott rests on when it comes to being tough and gritty, and how far is too far?

Where the Line Needs To Be Drawn

Scott is tough, and he needs to be tough for all of the season that lies ahead of him, because MSU is aiming for a Final Four finish, if not better, and as the second-best player on the team, Scott cannot afford to miss more time than he absolutely has to.

When he was on the court and playing somewhat healthy, the team was able to go on a 14-4 run to start the first half. Scott contributed a few points off a few good shots of his own and was one of the only team members to actually get some shots to land. The team looked fired up, and they were holding the Volunteers to almost nothing on the defensive side of the ball.

But when he was subbed out, MSU began to let up double-digit points within just a few minutes. The final total, 61-46, was still impressive defense from MSU, but if Scott had still been in the game, the total could have been in the 50s for Tennessee, and the game much more winnable.

MSU Needs Scott

Yet he was not on the court to manage his injury, and it seemed to cause some discomfort, which fans noticed. If he had toned down his aggressive playstyle on the court, the team would have been much better off.

Scott's line of toughness needs to be drawn at the point where it takes him out of the game, as playing hard when doing so will aggravate an injury. The Spartans need Scott healthy as much as they can get him.