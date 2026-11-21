EAST LANSING — Well, it technically goes down as a "W," but it doesn't feel much like one.

No. 2 Michigan State is fortunate it ran into the worst team on its schedule, Detroit Mercy, on Saturday afternoon. A better low- or mid-major squad would've really made things interesting or would have won outright. The Titans entered Saturday 0-4, having been outscored by an average of 39.0 points per game, and ranked No. 341 overall on KenPom, which was the lowest ranking for a team on the Spartans' schedule in a decade.

Detroit Mercy was as close as three points during the second half, though, and Michigan State could only settle for a 91-70 victory in the end that was really closer than the final score indicated. MSU played this game without starters Jordan Scott and Coen Carr, but this game wasn't supposed to be even remotely close.

MSU Has a Ton to Figure Out

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo observes the action against Duke during the Champions Classic at the United Center on Tuesday, November 10, 2026 | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

The identity changes without Scott or Carr, but boy, that was a rough one. It's not crazy to say that it was on par overall with what Michigan State did in Knoxville a few days ago. It really may have been worse. The stink just gets masked a bit when it's against an inferior opponent.

MSU has four days of prep before it takes on Arkansas on Thanksgiving, and it needs every bit of that. This game was supposed to be a nice, little reset to get back on track after that horrific Tennessee game, but now Michigan State feels like it's in an even worse place. Arkansas will roll the Spartans on Thanksgiving if they put out this effort again, and the Big Ten opener against Minnesota is hardly an easy win now after the Golden Gophers' 6-0 start.

This just doesn't look like the same team that showed up in Chicago and led wire-to-wire against Duke. There are peaks and valleys in every season, but being in a second-half dogfight against a Detroit Mercy team that lost by 62 to Marquette, 45 to Xavier, and 37 to Eastern Michigan is a pretty low valley.

Centers Continue to Struggle

The wait for a center to emerge in East Lansing continues. Michigan State started its third different player at the five in three games, going from Anton Bonke against Northern Iowa, to Jesse McCulloch at Tennessee, and now to Ethan Taylor against Detroit Mercy.

It hasn't really mattered who the Spartans have started there. No one has played the position very well. At halftime, Taylor, Bonke, and McCulloch combined for one point and five rebounds. Taylor had the free throw and three of those boards.

The best "big man" right now is perhaps Cam Ward, who really cannot play extended minutes at the five on this team. Ward was the team's top rebounder on Saturday afternoon, snatching 12 missed shots off the glass and getting a double-double.

Teng Becomes MSU's Saving Grace

Michigan State’s Kur Teng makes a 3-pointer against Quinnipiac during the second half on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Michigan State's offense was having a pretty underwhelming start to this game. The Spartans were struggling to generate a ton of great looks against Detroit Mercy's defense and were also turning it over far too often. It's concerning enough that it wasn't looking easy for MSU against the Titans, who entered this game with the third-worst defense in Division I on KenPom, but that's perhaps another discussion.

These are spots where Kur Teng needs to show up for Michigan State. His ability to hit difficult threes is what gives him value on the court at this level. The life of a three-point specialist means there are good days and bad, though. Tennessee on Tuesday was a bad day, with Teng going 0-for-5 from the field. MSU cannot afford bad days from Teng when the offense isn't clicking, just because he's the spark plug or microwave who can come off the bench and make something happen.

Teng was certainly able to make some things happen during this one. He hit a three just before the halftime buzzer to help improve the vibes (at least outside of the locker room) during the break, and he also got fouled on a three and made all his free throws to help snap the Spartans out of a particularly bad offensive lull.

That flamethrower of a shot kept going into the second half. Teng hit several huge threes to keep Detroit Mercy at arm's length and finished with a career-high 24 points on 5-for-8 shooting from deep.

What's Next

Nov 13, 2026; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks head coach John Calipari during the second half against the UCA Bears at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 79-66. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Turkey may be on your dinner table the next time the Spartans are in action. Michigan State's next game is on Thanksgiving at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, where MSU will take on Arkansas (4-2). The Razorbacks have lost both of their games against power-conference competition, dropping contests to Virginia and Indiana at different neutral sites.

Tip-off on Thursday is scheduled to be shortly after the Detroit Lions' game against the Chicago Bears concludes on CBS. The time is set for 4:30 p.m. ET.