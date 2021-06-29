NBA Mock Draft: ESPN Projects Michigan State's Aaron Henry as Second-Round Pick

East Lansing, Mich. – Following the NBA Draft lottery last week, ESPN released a new 2021 NBA Mock Draft that includes Michigan State's Aaron Henry playing alongside a former opponent.

NBA Draft analyst Jonathan Givony thinks Henry is destined to slide to the second round, where the New Orleans Pelicans will select him (No. 43 overall).

The Pelicans franchise player is Zion Williamson, who saw his lone college season at Duke end courtesy of Henry's Spartans in the Elite Eight.

Henry entered the draft after his junior year, where he averaged 15.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game while leading MSU to a 23rd consecutive NCAA Tournament.

"I've spent three great years in East Lansing, and my teammates are my brothers. We've shared a lot of highs and some lows too, and I would not want to experience them with anyone but the guys who have been on this team during my time here.

"This year, we didn't get to experience Spartan Nation and the Izzone, and we missed our fans, but I know they were always there for me and my teammates," Henry said in April. "We created memories together at the Breslin Center that I will never forget.

"My mother and my father are the two people who have always been there, to encourage me, to offer advice, and to lean on.

"Being a professional basketball player has been my dream since I was a kid, and after receiving guidance from my parents and my coaching staff, I will be declaring for the 2021 NBA Draft with plans to sign with an agent.

"My time at Michigan State has prepared me for anything, and I will always be a Spartan for Life. #GoGreen"

