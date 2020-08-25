SI.com
NBA Mock Draft: Spartans Winston, Tillman Second-Round Picks

McLain Moberg

The NBA Draft is right around the corner, and until then, publications will continue to predict where these prospects are going to call home.

In The Ringer's latest mock draft, Cassius Winston and Xavier Tillman Sr. are selected in the second round.

"Below, you'll find 50 scouting reports and updated rankings from Ringer staff writer Kevin O'Connor, breaking down the top prospects' strengths, weaknesses, and closest NBA comparisons," said The Ringer.

The New Orleans Pelicans took Winston with the 39th overall pick, and Tillman is the newest member of the Chicago Bulls at No. 44.

"Gritty, unselfish point guard who plays winning basketball and made progress each season as a scorer," O'Connor said when evaluating Cassius Winston.

They compared him to Kyle Lowry and Yogi Ferrell, saying some of his best strengths include being a "High-IQ point guard who avoids mistakes and shows savvy in generating shots for himself and his teammates."

O'Connor added he is an above-average passer but needs work when it comes to "making advanced passes."

Tillman won Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year in 2020 while averaging 13.7 points, 3.0 assists, 10.3 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks per game.

"Winning player who can easily pair with star shot creators because of his playmaking and versatility," said O'Connor.

Tillman's ability to finish in the paint, passing, rebounding and interior defense were all listed as strengths, whereas his work from beyond the arc and at the free-throw line are things he can improve on.

Basketball

