Next year could be Tre Holloman's Breakout Season for Michigan State
Tre Holloman will be in the running for the starting point guard for Michigan State next year.
With the unfortunate gun shot injury that happened to freshman guard Jeremy Fears Jr, Holloman got more playing time coming off the bench during the 2023-24 season. As he prepares to take on a more significant role, Holloman could become the voice Coach Tom Izzo hasn't had since Cassius Winston.
Holloman went from averaging 8 minutes per game his freshman season to almost 20 minutes last season. Statistically, he improved in every category, averaging 5.7 points per game, 1.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists.
Holloman's best game was against Alcorn State when he had 17 points and five assists, and was also a pest on defense as he had two steals. Being a starter next year, Holloman should see even more improvement, as he could become a 10-plus-points-per-game and five-plus-assists-per-game type of player.
In the game against Alcorn State, Michigan State’s leading scorer, Tyson Walker, was out due to illness. This meant that Holloman would be put into that starting spot.
Now I realize that comparing Holloman to Winston is an insane take -- Winston was a much better player his first two years than Holloman and is was one of the best point guards to ever come through the program.
However, Holloman is someone who has been overlooked throughout his first two years with the Spartans.
Holloman doesn't fill the stat sheet with points like Winston did, but he makes up for it by being a leader on the court and an extension of Coach Izzo. Holloman is already a better defender than Winston ever was while wearing the green and white, as he puts full-court pressure while on defense. His offensive game still needs work, as his 3-point shot isn't the greatest, but as he gets more playing time, shots will open up for him to take.
Playing behind and learning from veteran players like A.J. Hoggard and Walker, who were at Michigan State for a long time, will help Holloman become a better player on the court. Spartan fans are excited to see him take that next step to becoming an even better player and leader than he already is.
