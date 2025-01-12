No. 16 Spartans Contain Northwestern on the Road, Secure Ninth-Straight Victory
No. 16 Michigan State did enough in its road meeting with Northwestern to allow room for error late in the second half of its 78-68 victory on Sunday.
The Spartans didn't finish well, scoring just two field goals in the final 6 minutes, but nonetheless, their first-half dominance proved to be too much for the Wildcats. Michigan State would ultimately come away with its ninth-straight win and fifth in Big Ten play, keeping it undefeated against conference opponents.
Of the 10 Spartans who finished in the scoring column, three ended up in double figures -- senior guard Jaden Akins (14), freshman guard Jase Richardson (13) and redshirt freshman guard Jeremy Fears Jr. (12), who also posted a game-high eight assists.
Northwestern came out tough, not letting the Spartans gain an edge until the 13;49 mark of the first half.
Wildcats junior forward Nick Martellini made the first three baskets for Northwestern. Meanwhile, for the Spartans, senior center Szymon Zapala scored 5 of Michigan State's first 7 points.
The Wildcats would go up by as many as 5 with an 13-8 advantage just over 5 minutes in. It was their largest lead of the contest.
A triple from Fears would make it a 2-point game, and shortly after, the Spartans took their first lead of the game with another bucket from beyond the arc, this time from Akins.
After Martinelli answered with a 3 of his own, Michigan State would go on a 24-3 run that was ignited by a converted and-1 from Richardson. He would score 7 points on that run.
Northwestern finally halted the Spartans' dominance with a pair of free throws, but Michigan State wouldn't let up, as a triple from Richardson, followed by a lob from Fears to sophomore forward Xavier Booker, made it a 43-21 advantage for the visitors.
Michigan State would head to the locker room with a 47-28 lead at the break.
As one could have foreseen, Northwestern came out of halftime with fight, but it was Martinelli, in particular, who couldn't be stopped. He scored 11 of the Wildcats' first 18 points of the second half.
Northwestern would trim the deficit down to as many as 13 just before the midway point of the half.
But the Spartans put together a 8-2 run to go back up 19 with 6 minutes to go.
The Wildcats were pesty. They would go on a 10-2 run to make it just an 11-point game with just over 3 minutes left to play in regulation.
That run would end with a crucial basket from Richardson, who gave the Spartans a 71-58 lead with almost 2-and-half minutes remaining.
Michigan State's final 7 points would come at the free-throw line.
The Spartans will return home to take on Penn State on Wednesday.
