Recent Spartan Commit Szymon Zapala Discusses Michigan State
Michigan State men's basketball coach Tom Izzo landed his second transfer commit of the offseason with former Longwood University center Szymon Zapala.
Zapala has been quite far from Big Ten territory -- he began his basketball career in Poland before playing three seasons for Utah State and one at Longwood. Even so, he has always known Michigan State men's basketball well.
The new Spartan center discussed this on a recent episode of "The Drive with Jack Ebling."
"I knew a lot [about Michigan State]," Zapala said. "It's a well-known program across the whole country. I've been in the NCAA for four years, so I had heard a lot. Well-known university, not just in the state, but to the whole globe. So, it's a blessing. I'm grateful for the opportunity, and obviously, playing for Coach Izzo is nothing but a dream come true."
Zapala got his first taste of the NCAA Tournament this past season when he helped lead his program to a tournament berth against No.1-seeded Houston. Now, he joins a program that has appeared in 26 consecutive NCAA Tournaments and has much higher expectations than merely making the "Big Dance." Coach Izzo will be looking to make his ninth Final Four appearance as a head coach next season.
"As a little kid, you dream to play on that stage and you dream to play for those [coaches]," Zapala said. "I watched Coach Izzo making history; it's just something special being able to be with him every day, day in and day out in practice, and learning from him. It's just an amazing opportunity."
Zapala comes off a 2023 campaign in which he averaged 9.8 points per game and 5.6 rebounds in 35 games. He made 24 starts.
The former Lancer helped lead Longwood to a Big South Tournament title.
Zapala transferred to Longwood after his three years with Utah State, with whom he averaged just 4.6 minutes in 45 games.
The 7-foot, 240-pound center adds much-needed size to Izzo's group. He and fellow transfer Frankie Fidler were Izzo's first transfer additions since former Michigan State guard Tyson Walker in 2021.
