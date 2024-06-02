Report: Michigan State as an eighth seed in their Way to Early Bracketology
Michigan State will have a much different team compared to the past couple of years. Tyson Walker, AJ Hoggard, Mady Sissoko, and Malik Hall have all left. The only seniors on the team will be Jaden Akins, and the two transfer players Frankie Fidler, and Szymon Zapala.
The Spartans still have Tom Izzo, who has made the tournament for the 26th straight year this past season. Next year, coach Izzo will try to make it 27 in a row, and this team should be competitive enough in the Big Ten to make the tournament.
James Fletcher III of On3 has released his way too early bracketology for the 2025 March Madness tournament. Fletcher has put Michigan State as an eight seed in the East Region going against Texas Tech. This would be the second time in a row that the Spartans would be an eight seed for March Madness. The other notable teams that would be in the same regions as Michigan State are UCONN, North Carolina, and Duke.
A Lot of players are going to take big steps next year. Since Hoggard, and Walker left, someone is going to have to step up and that has to be Jaden Akins. Akins is going to have to take that next step for Michigan State to make the tournament next year. Everyone knows he is a talented player who can shoot and plays good defense, he just needs to put it all together next year.
Purdue and Illinois aren't going anywhere atop the BigTen, and more teams are on the come up like Indiana, Rutgers, and even UCLA who are joining the Big Ten next season. Even teams like Ohio State and Michigan who just got new head coaches are rebuilding their teams with quality players as they look to get back on track.
With how the offseason has looked in the Big Ten, it won't be a sure thing next year for Izzo and the Spartans to make the tournament. However, there is a reason that Izzo is called Mr.March and should never be counted out.
