REPORT: Where Spartans Stand in Early Bracket Predictions
The No. 12 Michigan State Spartans (14-2) have made significant strides over the past two months to turn their season into one of their best over the past decade. An impressive 5-0 start in Big Ten play coupled with a top 15 ranking has shown why this team is one of the best in the nation.
As the Spartans continue to play better and better as the seasons rolls along, many have taken notice of their success and one early bracketology predictor has made the Spartans a top five seed in the upcoming NCAA Tournament in March.
Just two weeks ago, JBR Bracketology had the Spartans slated in a fairly familiar spot as a 6 seed when they were 11-2 on the season. On Monday, they made a significant jump up to a 4-seed in the early bracket seeding predictions.
The Spartans are joined by the No. 17 Purdue Boilermakers as a 4 seed, and their bitter rival, No. 20 Michigan, just made the cut as a 3 seed and is the predicted winner of the Big Ten. JBR Bracketology has the Wolverines as the 12th-best team in the country and the Spartans as the 13th.
If the seeding prediction were to come true, it would mark the Spartans' highest seed in the tournament since 2018-19 when they were a 2 seed and lost to Texas Tech in the Final Four. They have been a 7 seed or worse in the past four seasons and have not cracked into the Elite Eight since.
With the skillset and depth that this current team possesses, there is no reason why they cannot be a top seed in the country. Michigan State ranks second in the Big Ten in assists and rebounds per game and are forcing the third-lowest field goal percentage in the conference.
This team may not be lighting up the scoreboard and scoring 90 or more points a night, but it plays consistently sound basketball on both ends of the floor for a full 40 minutes, which is the biggest key to winning in the Big Ten and beyond.
If the Spartans want to make a deep run in the upcoming March Madness tournament, they will need to stay consistent with their ability to limit good offensive teams while playing with a high-tempo, transition offense to tire out the defense. The Spartans have what it takes to go all the way this year.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.