Social Media Reacts As Michigan State Throttles Maryland
In this story:
No. 10 Michigan State (18-2) returned from its West Coast road trip with a 91-48 massacre of the Maryland Terrapins at the Breslin Center on Saturday. The Spartans got a complete team effort, shooting 61% from the field and holding a 31-0 advantage on the fast break.
Most importantly, Michigan State's upperclassmen led the way, and it got some much needed contributions from its bench. Here's how social media reacted throughout the Spartans' impressive home win.
Pregame
MSU football team reppin'. Also looks like many fans chose to brave the elements and pack the house!
Alums also show out.
First Half
Jaxon Kohler, off a couple of struggling games on the road, got the Spartans started, scoring four of MSU's first six points. Jeremy Fears Jr. and Carosn Cooper also helped Michigan State's early run.
A quick hook from Maryland head coach Buzz Williams.
It appears Kur Teng has responded well to Izzo's recent feedback.
Jeremy Fears hits the And-1 to put the Spartans up 14-4 just over five minutes into the game. Izzo will take that.
Cooper even hit a three,
MSU continues to roll through the first half. Cooper's fastbreak slam puts the Spartans up 43-20.
This just in: The Spartans are good!
Second Half
Maryland tries to make a run, but Cooper helps shut it down. Spartans lead 48-27.
Jaxon Kohler's evolution into a lethal three-point shooter continues. Spartans lead 62-34. Fan follows suit on the "putting green." We're having fun.
Coen Carr is quietly having a strong game, but if you hadn't noticed, he just announced his presence with a couple of high-flying alley-oops. 86-45 MSU with just over 4 minutes left.
"Tom Izzo after the latest Jeremy Fears to Coen Carr alley-oop."
Denham Wojcik gets the game's last bucket. Michigan State wins 91-48. Spartans are now 18-2 overall and 8-1 in the Big Ten.
Fears with 17, Carr and Cooper with 14 apiece, and 11 from Kohler. Fears also had a whopping 17 assists.
"I told Jeremy Fears 'the two assists to Coen Carr aren't as impressive as you thought,' since he can throw it to the rafters and Coen would grab it and slam it."
Jordan Scott and Cam Ward also had their best Big Ten games of the season off the bench, coming against a team that's near both their home areas (Virginia and Maryland). It was upsetting for Maryland fans but great for the Spartans.
A historic loss for Maryland.
The Spartans are playing dominant basketball.
Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on MSU's game at Oregon when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE. Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.
Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Spartans when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW
Travis Tyler joined On SI as a writer in January 2026. He has experience contributing to FanSided’s NFL, college football, and college basketball coverage, in addition to freelance work throughout the Dallas–Fort Worth area, including high school, college, and professional sports for the Dallas Express and contributions to the College Football Dawgs, Last Word on Sports/Hockey, and The Dallas Morning News. In addition to his writing, Travis contributes video and podcasting content to Fanatics View and regularly appears as a guest analyst. He is a graduate of Michigan State University and SMU and is an avid Detroit sports fan with a deep knowledge and appreciation of sports history. Follow Travis Tyler on Twitter at @TTyler_Sports.