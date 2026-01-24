Social Media Reacts As Michigan State Throttles Maryland

No. 10 Michigan State (18-2) returned from its West Coast road trip with a 91-48 massacre of the Maryland Terrapins at the Breslin Center on Saturday. The Spartans got a complete team effort, shooting 61% from the field and holding a 31-0 advantage on the fast break.

Most importantly, Michigan State's upperclassmen led the way, and it got some much needed contributions from its bench. Here's how social media reacted throughout the Spartans' impressive home win.

Michigan State's head coach Tom Izzo, right, talks with Jeremy Fears Jr. during the first half in the game against Maryland on Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Pregame

MSU football team reppin'. Also looks like many fans chose to brave the elements and pack the house!

It’s about to go down! Go Green! pic.twitter.com/fT72SsDnro — Courtney Hawkins (@CoachHawk_5) January 24, 2026

Alums also show out.

Former Spartan HB/TE/H-Back Connor Heyward in the house for today’s game.



Shot courtesy of @GerouNolan who is shooting photography for Spartan Shadows today pic.twitter.com/D61yaHRGzs — Emmett Matasovsky (@E_Matasovsky57) January 24, 2026

First Half

Jaxon Kohler, off a couple of struggling games on the road, got the Spartans started, scoring four of MSU's first six points. Jeremy Fears Jr. and Carosn Cooper also helped Michigan State's early run.

Jaxon Kohler with a couple early buckets and the Spartans are up early.



MSU: 9

Maryland: 4



15:44 to go in the first half. — Kyle Keegan (@keegskyle) January 24, 2026

A quick hook from Maryland head coach Buzz Williams.

Maryland’s Solomon Washington checks in *16 seconds* after tip-off vs Michigan State.



Buzz Williams made the change after George Turkson lost the opening tip.



Washington logged a 13-point, 10-rebound double-double vs Illinois on Wednesday. — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) January 24, 2026

It appears Kur Teng has responded well to Izzo's recent feedback.

Izzo just hugged Kur Teng as he came to the bench. Probably how he hugs his mother. — Graham Couch (@Graham_Couch) January 24, 2026

Jeremy Fears hits the And-1 to put the Spartans up 14-4 just over five minutes into the game. Izzo will take that.

Never change, Tom Izzo 😆



📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/n0zG6okVz7 — Big Ten Men's Basketball (@B1GMBBall) January 24, 2026

Cooper even hit a three,

Carson Cooper drained his first career three-pointer. — Tim Marshall (@TimMarshall99) January 24, 2026

I am old enough to remember when people said Carson Cooper didn't belong on the floor and was a waste of a scholarship. I would love to hear an update from the haters. Thoughts? — Dr. Green and White (@PaulFanson) January 24, 2026

MSU continues to roll through the first half. Cooper's fastbreak slam puts the Spartans up 43-20.

CARSON COOPER IS DANGEROUS IN TRANSITION 😤



(via @CBSSportsCBB)pic.twitter.com/UIuSyKMIch — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) January 24, 2026

This just in: The Spartans are good!

Michigan State is about to be a damn NIGHTMARE in March with the way they defend & hit the glass.



Boy was I wrong about Izzo & this team in the off season. — College Basketball Report (@CBKReport) January 24, 2026

Second Half

Maryland tries to make a run, but Cooper helps shut it down. Spartans lead 48-27.

Can't spell Carson Cooper without the oop @MSU_Basketball pic.twitter.com/9fG8lpKAfO — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) January 24, 2026

Jaxon Kohler's evolution into a lethal three-point shooter continues. Spartans lead 62-34. Fan follows suit on the "putting green." We're having fun.

Jaxon Kohler hits his first 3-pointer since the Indiana game to go up 62-34 and force a Maryland timeout. And some dude just made a full-court putt off the bounce to win $1,000 (not $10k, my bad)



Crowd is juiced! — Connor Earegood (@ConnorEaregood) January 24, 2026

Coen Carr is quietly having a strong game, but if you hadn't noticed, he just announced his presence with a couple of high-flying alley-oops. 86-45 MSU with just over 4 minutes left.

Just in case you wanted to see those two Coen Carr dunks a few times 😉 pic.twitter.com/HIRSvzd5IQ — Michigan State on BTN (@MichiganStOnBTN) January 24, 2026

"Tom Izzo after the latest Jeremy Fears to Coen Carr alley-oop."

Tom Izzo after the latest Jeremy Fears to Coen Carr alley-oop pic.twitter.com/P017nWU7yZ — Ian Kress (@ian_kress) January 24, 2026

Denham Wojcik gets the game's last bucket. Michigan State wins 91-48. Spartans are now 18-2 overall and 8-1 in the Big Ten.

Denham Wojcik with the score! MSU up by 43! — Emmett Matasovsky (@E_Matasovsky57) January 24, 2026

Fears with 17, Carr and Cooper with 14 apiece, and 11 from Kohler. Fears also had a whopping 17 assists.

"I told Jeremy Fears 'the two assists to Coen Carr aren't as impressive as you thought,' since he can throw it to the rafters and Coen would grab it and slam it."

Tom Izzo: "I told Jeremy Fears 'the two assists to Coen Carr aren't as impressive as you thought,' since he can throw it to the rafters and Coen would grab it and slam it." — Emmett Matasovsky (@E_Matasovsky57) January 24, 2026

Jordan Scott and Cam Ward also had their best Big Ten games of the season off the bench, coming against a team that's near both their home areas (Virginia and Maryland). It was upsetting for Maryland fans but great for the Spartans.

Watching Jordan Scott and Cam Ward go for a combined 16 points on 6 of 8 shooting with 6 boards, 2 blocks and a steal in a blowout Sparty win is just salt in the wound. — Scott Greene (@TerrapinNation) January 24, 2026

MSU massacres Maryland with Fears ringing up 17 and a career high 17 AST. All the guys get in on the fun and the Spartans are starting to roll. One more road game @ Rutgers looms before the rivalry matchup with MI next FRI which truly kicks off the conference race. Go Green!!! pic.twitter.com/JzYvsoBiBP — DK (@SpartanHoops_DK) January 24, 2026

A historic loss for Maryland.

Maryland loses to Michigan State by 43. It's the Terps' first 35+ point loss since losing to Duke by 44 in January 2009. pic.twitter.com/kjkF1P1h2J — Steve Gorgei (@GorgOnSports) January 24, 2026

Michigan State just beat Maryland by 43 points.



The Terps, in Year 1 of the Buzz Williams Era, are now 8-12 overall and 1-8 in league play.



This might be the worst season in Maryland history. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) January 24, 2026

The Spartans are playing dominant basketball.

Michigan State has been the best team in the COUNTRY over the past month 🔥



43 point W vs Maryland

16 point W @ Oregon

17 point W @ Washington

21 point W vs Indiana

10 point W vs Northwestern

29 point W vs USC



56.7 PPG Allowed

+22.7 Diff./Game



Both #1 in CBB over this stretch. pic.twitter.com/EwVE9yRfSt — dunc 🌎 (@SpartyWRLD) January 24, 2026

