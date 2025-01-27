Spartan Great Announces Retirement
Former Michigan State Spartans forward Branden Dawson will officially be leaving professional basketball as he announced his retirement on Saturday afternoon, via Instagram. His time in East Lansing was unforgettable, which propelled him to a long career at the professional level.
Dawson was a four-year Spartan, playing from 2011 to 2015. He started 121 of the 130 career games that he played in, averaging 10.1 points and 6.9 rebounds per game. When he left campus, he was the all-time leader in blocks (142) in program history. As of now, he is fifth.
"Man!! Can’t believe I’m writing this. My first love, my sanctuary, my peace, etc.," Dawson wrote. "This game will always be embedded in me. I went from being told I would be in jail, a thug, etc. This motivated me even more to go harder! I say that to say, I’m officially hanging it up. Forever grateful & thankful for everything this game blessed me with. Thanks to all my coaches, teammates, & family for always believing in me. 22 out! FINAO"
The abbreviation that was left at the bottom of Dawson's retirement message stands for "Failure Is Not An Option." For the former Spartan star, he did anything but fail from the time he stopped onto campus in East Lansing. His career was a reflection of that mindset he carried throughout his life.
The Gary, Indiana native left his imprint on the Spartan program, helping lead one of the best teams in school history to a Final Four appearance in his senior season of 2014-15. He received second-team All-Big Ten and Big Ten All-Defensive honors that year as well.
Many former Spartans reached out to congratulate Dawson on a sensational career such as Lourawls "Tum Tum" Nairn Jr., Denzel Valentine and Gary Harris, all commenting under Dawson's retirement post. Spartan legend Mateen Cleaves and NBA teammate Chris Paul expressed appreciation as well.
After graduating from Michigan State, Dawson was drafted in the second round of the 2015 NBA Draft by the New Orleans Pelicans. He would be traded to the Los Angeles Clippers just hours later and was later signed to a two-way contract, making his NBA debut on Dec. 28, 2015.
After three seasons bouncing between multiple teams in the NBA Development League, Dawson took his talent overseas, playing for eight different teams across four different countries. He finished his career playing for the TaiwanBeer HeroBears, last playing in April 2023.
Many remember Dawson for his high-flying dunking ability to and hard-nose defense that led to many Spartan victories, but his commitment to the program for all four-years of his college career is what stands out the most. He is an example of what many future Spartans should strive for on the court.
