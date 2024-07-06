Spartan Legend Cassius Winston Has Been Making Appearances at MSU Basketball Practices
Michigan State men's basketball is in the middle of its offseason practice and workout program. It is usually during this time that much older former Spartans return to East Lansing to visit Coach Tom Izzo and the team, as the more recent Michigan State basketball players who have moved on are usually preparing for the upcoming season in the National Basketball Association or overseas.
However, that has not been the case recently, as Michigan State legend Cassius Winston has been taking part in team practices.
Michigan State’s official team page posted a picture of Winston on X, formerly known as Twitter last week.
Winston was arguably one of the best and most dependable players to play for Coach Izzo.
Winston started in 108 games at Michigan State. He was named the Big Ten Player of the Year and was a consensus second-team All-American. Winston was also a first-team Associated Press and Sporting News All-America honoree.
While at Michigan State, the United States Basketball Writers Association and the National Association of Basketball Coaches nominated Winston as a second-team All-America selection. In the 2018-19 season, he was named the Most Outstanding Player of both the Big Ten Tournament and the NCAA Tournament East Regional.
That season, Winston also became the only second player in Michigan State history to win Big Ten Player of the Year, Big Ten Tournament Most Outstanding Player, Regional Most Outstanding Player and receive first-team All-America honors in the same season. The only other player in the storied history of Michigan State basketball to accomplish that feat was Morris Peterson, nearly 20 years earlier. Winston was undoubtedly one of the best players to ever come through East Lansing.
Winston is also the program's all-time leader in career assists. He is sixth all-time in total points scored.
Few players were as central to Coach Izzo and Michigan State’s success in East Lansing as Winston. His presence on campus is undoubtedly one that Coach Izzo likely appreciates, as Winston can provide valuable insight to the younger players he is currently bringing along. As Coach Izzo looks to continue building the culture in East Lansing, having former players return will only make that happen, especially former players with as much credibility as Winston.
