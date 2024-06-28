Spartan PG Jeremy Fears Jr. on Receiving Medical Redshirt
Spartan fans received encouraging news on Thursday when it was announced that Michigan State men's basketball point guard Jeremy Fears Jr. had received a medical redshirt for the 2023-24 season, which gives him an extra year of eligibility.
"I've kind of known for a while ... but [I am] grateful I get to get the year back, so basically a freshman all over again with some games played under my belt," Fears said at the 2024 Moneyball Pro-Am on Thursday. "Got to experience college, watch some practices, but it's just going to help me in the long run."
Fears was able to play in his first Moneyball game of the summer on Thursday, joining fellow Spartan Xavier Booker in a game against Team Goodfellas, which included Michigan State freshman Kur Teng and transfer center Szymon Zapala.
"It's just really kind of like a game setting," Fears said. "Obviously, I've been able to practice and run up and down, do everything the team's doing. So, this is really nothing new to me, it's just new to everyone else and everyone else watching. But been great to -- grateful -- to really just be able to move and get back in the flow of things."
While it's exciting for both Fears and the Spartan faithful that he is back out on the court, he still has to remain careful while performing, especially in summer ball.
"It's different, obviously," Fears said. "You got to be cautious of everything and smart of the things I do and what happened. Obviously, I can't really be out just doing anything crazy. Still have to be concerned and make sure I'm smart about the things I'm doing."
As for as the plans for Fears going into the 2024-25 season, Spartans coach Tom Izzo is looking for the young point guard to take the next step as a voice on the team.
"Coach [Izzo] wants me to be that leader," Fears said. "Obviously, puts a lot of trust in me and, really for me, just make the next step, control the team, help everyone get better and also, lead and grow as a player myself.
