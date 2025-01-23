Former Spartan Thriving With New Team
Former Michigan State guard AJ Hoggard left East Lansing in the offseason with one year of collegiate eligibility remaining and decided to spend it with the Vanderbilt Commodores of the SEC. It must have been the right choice, as Hoggard is thriving in his leadership role for an impressive team.
Hoggard spent the first four years of his collegiate career with Michigan State. He finished his time as a Spartan having averaged 8.6 points, 4.6 assists and 2.8 rebounds in 131 career games, starting 83 of those contests.
The former Spartan has helped lead the Commodores to a 15-4 overall record and 3-3 record in conference play. Hoggard is currently second on the team in points per game (11.1) and leads Vanderbilt in assists per game (4.4). He has been a major factor in the team's success this season.
Along with a few other transfers, Hoggard has helped the Commodores take a tremendous leap from a 9-23 season a year ago, to now receiving votes to be ranked in the Associated Press Top 25. They recently earned an upset victory over No. 6 Tennessee, with Hoggard pouring in 11 points with six assists.
Aside from the upset over the Volunteers, the Commodores have recently played an extremely tough schedule, losing two of their last three games to teams ranked inside the top 20 (Mississippi State and Alabama). The SEC is arguably more dominant than the Big Ten this season.
The Coatesville, Pennsylvania native has definitely taken a step forward this season after an underwhelming final year for the Spartans, one that followed him being named to the 2023-24 Naismith Trophy Preseason Watch List. He has scored in double figures in five of the last six games and has totaled 20 assists over his last four. Hoggard is finding success once again, away from the Breslin Center this time.
There is a very strong chance that Hoggard may be playing in the NCAA Tournament for the fifth-straight year and first time not sporting the Green and White. Who knows, maybe the bracket will matchup the Spartans and Commodores for a very familiar and entertaining contest.
