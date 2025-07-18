MSU Must Win These Three Matchups to Win Big Ten
The Michigan State Spartans are seeking back-to-back Big Ten titles for the first time since 2019-20 and certainly have the roster and the schedule to do so. In 20 Big Ten games last year, MSU went 17-3 and won the final seven regular-season conference games to clinch.
Based on the Spartans' upcoming 25-26 schedule, what are the three matchups that this team MUST win if they are to hoist an 18th conference title in program history, 12th for head coach Tom Izzo? Here is a quick look at the Spartans' Big Ten schedule from home, away, and three dual matchups.
1. UCLA (Home)
The Spartans must exact revenge for last year's devastating loss in the final seconds to UCLA in Los Angeles, last season, capping off a brutal two-game skid out West. The Bruins will also be a top contender in the conference this season, adding former Spartan Xavier Booker and several others.
MSU will need to separate itself from the pack much like it did at the end of last year to secure the conference title by three full games. UCLA will be a team to beat, and taking them down at home is a necessity.
UCLA is the only team in the Big Ten that Izzo has a losing record against in his career (3-4).
2. Illinois (Home)
Head coach Brad Underwood and his reload of transferred, nicknamed as the 'Balkan Block', are going to be terrorizing the rest of the Big Ten next season and Michigan State must continue its success against the Illini. The fact that it will be a lone home game this year is pivotal as well.
The Spartans went 2-0 against Illinois last season, which possessed two first-round draft picks in Kasparas Jakucionis and Will Riley. This year, Underwood has signed transfers Andrej Stojakovic, Zvonimir Ivisic, and Serbian freshman David Mirkovic.
3. Michigan (Home & Away)
Nothing more needs to be said about this matchup. Michigan will be another top team in the conference alongside Illinois, UCLA, and the Spartans, who expect to beat their bitter rival every time they step on the court.
The Wolverines added a ton of pieces through the transfer portal and are projected to be a top 10 team in the country to open up next season. Like usual, the in-state foes will play each twice, once at each team's venue. The Spartans must go 2-0 like they did last year to win the title.
