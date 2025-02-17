MSU Has Massive Opportunity to Create Separation in Big Ten Race
The Michigan State Spartans celebrated Coach Tom Izzo's accomplishment in becoming the winningest coach in Big Ten history on Saturday when they took down the Illinois Fighting Illinis. Now that the partying is over, MSU will turn its attention to the schedule ahead.
The Spartans' next two games are the most important games of the season up until this point. With both the Purdue Boilermakers and the Michigan Wolverines next on the schedule, the top of the Big Ten standings could be rearranged if MSU can build on its recent win.
With the Wolverines defeating the Ohio State Buckeyes on Sunday, they are the only team that sits in front of MSU. Both with a record of 20 wins and five losses, Michigan holds a slim one-game lead due to the two teams' individual conference record.
The Wolverines' next opponent will be the Spartans, meaning that if MSU can knock off both the Boilermakers and Michigan, the first-place spot in the Big Ten will be the Spartans' once more. While the in-state rivalry looms, MSU has business to take care of against Purdue first.
The Boilermakers have emerged as one of the more competitive teams in the Big Ten this season and have been playing good basketball as of late. While the Spartans have run into their first cold spell of the season, the tides will need to turn sooner rather than later if MSU wants that top spot.
Jaxon Kohler and Jase Richardson have recently stepped up to help MSU's leading scorer, Jaden Akins, on offense. Richardson has put together three straight double-digit scoring performances, as Kohler has shown improvements in his shooting game himself, dropping a career-high 23 points against Illinois.
The theme of the Spartans' losing ways was the offense winding off course. Akins was the only form of offense over a handful of games, and luckily for MSU, it seems like some other Spartans have realized that. If MSU can band together to take down Purdue, the Big Ten race could easily be a two-team competition.
Both the starting five and the bench looked better on offense in their previous game, but these young players should look to find a way to put a cherry on top of Izzo's achievement this season by adding a Big Ten title to the trophy case.
