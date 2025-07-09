MSU's Cam Ward Preparing for Physical Nature of Big Ten
The Big Ten is known for its physicality, especially with the impressive big men the conference has produced.
It can be a challenge for a freshman to adjust to college life in any league, but with the Big Ten being a different animal, a lot is asked of a player just coming out of high school.
For Michigan State freshman forward Cam Ward, it's a challenge he is embracing.
"Very physical," Ward said of what he's observed from Big Ten competition when he spoke to reporters at the Moneyball Pro-Am on Tuesday. "Very physical, very fast-paced, but that's the reason I came here. I play very physical, very fast-paced, run up and down the court. So, I feel like this is the best spot for me, and that's why I chose the Big Ten."
With that physicality, it's important for players to get the rest and treatment they need for their bodies. Ward appreciates the way Michigan State provides that.
"I think it's the best program in the world because it gives you time to rest and just be the best (version) of yourself," said the freshman.
Ward has the luxury of competing with a teammate who's a physical specimen himself, senior forward Jaxon Kohler, who has become a more impactful presence in the paint throughout his career.
"Just competing with him (Kohler) every day, he makes me so much better," Ward said at Week 1 of Moneyball last month. "It's so hard to guard him in the post, as you saw today. Kind of got killed a little bit, but I still got some stops here and there.
"But I mean, he's just such a great person. If you've ever talked to him, man, he's the greatest person you could probably ever meet. So, he's been helping me learn the plays, just become physical within the Big Ten, and I think he's going to prepare me against anybody we play."
Ward is probably going to see some significant minutes in Year 1. He already feels he has developed from a physical standpoint.
"Every day in practice is a battle for me," Ward said on Tuesday. "Just having to box out the bigger guys, having to guard the guards, so it's just been a nice test, I would say, for my game and everything."
Keep up with all our coverage of Michigan State basketball when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Don't forget to follow us on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.