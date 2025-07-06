MSU's Jaxon Kohler Taking Cam Ward Under His Wing
Michigan State basketball is a team balanced with experience and youth, just the combination you want for the latter.
Not only will the Spartans' underclassmen be getting valuable experience contributing to a team with high aspirations, in one of the toughest conferences in college basketball, but they have the luxury of playing behind some great veterans they can learn from.
That is the case for Michigan State freshman forward Cam Ward, who has been playing behind senior forward Jaxon Kohler.
"Just competing with him (Kohler) every day, he makes me so much better," Ward said at the Moneyball Pro-Am last month. "It's so hard to guard him in the post, as you saw today. Kind of got killed a little bit, but I still got some stops here and there.
"But I mean, he's just such a great person. If you've ever talked to him, man, he's the greatest person you could probably ever meet. So, he's been helping me learn the plays, just become physical within the Big Ten, and I think he's going to prepare me against anybody we play."
Kohler had high praise for his protégé as well.
"It's been really good trying to show him the ropes and trying to get him ready for what's to come because he's special, honestly," Kohler said. "He's got talent, he's got a motor, and he's got an energy about him that, it's going to do him really well for these next couple years.
"And so, I just want to make sure that I be a good example for him and show him what's expected and what's expected to make it out of here to the next level."
Kohler is expected to make another significant jump next season, and he has the potential to be one of the best power forwards in the Big Ten. With Ward backing him up, the Spartans have no shortage of talent at the position.
It would seem the two already have a great dynamic, which is all a fan could ask for for a team that faces some uncertainty ahead of next season. Chemistry will always be key.
Stay up to date with all things Michigan State basketball when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
You can also follow us on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.