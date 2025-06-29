Freshmen Ward, Scott Go Way Back Before Joining MSU
In the world of college basketball, there's often a lot of familiarity when a player joins a new program.
Whether they know teammates from high school, AAU or, in a transfer's case, from playing them at another school, you'll often see that relationships have already been formed.
That's the case for Michigan State's two freshmen, forwards Cam Ward and Jordan Scott.
"I've known Jordan since I was 9 years old," Ward said. "We've been playing against each other since we were 9. His mom and my mom are good friends now, for sure."
Ward played at Largo High School in Maryland, while Scott played at South Lakes High School in Virginia.
"We've been playing against each other all the way through high school, we played him this year of high school, actually. So, I got to play him this year in the Washington Wizards Classic, so we were on TV and everything, so it was just a big thing."
Now, Ward and Scott are roommates.
"We took our visit together, actually," Ward said. "We took our visit together, and then, he committed a couple days, a week after the visit. And then, he had called me, he was like, 'What you going to do?' And I told him on the visit, I said, 'If you come, I'm coming regardless.'
"So, once he pulled the trigger, (Tom) Izzo came into the school the next day, so I told Izzo in person that I was going to commit. So, once he committed, I committed, I think, two days after."
The two freshmen were both four-star forwards and were each among the top prospects in their respective states.
"I think we're around the same height and same age, obviously," Scott said. "But a little bit of the same build, he's a little bit bigger. But I think his game really complements my game a little bit. He's more like a power finisher, power forward type, but I'm more of like a wing shooter, a little bit more finesse, but he also has a little bit finesse, so we kind of complement each other on the court, and being interchangeable a little bit, too."
