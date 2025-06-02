Despite Transfer Additions, Two Four-Star Freshmen are Ready
The Michigan State Spartans were certainly in need of acquiring a few pieces from the transfer portal after several key stars departed at the end of last year. Despite having a very successful offseason in the portal, the Spartans are still preparing to welcome two incredible four-star freshmen.
6-7 four-star power forward Cam Ward and 6-7 four-star small forward Jordan Scott are the highlights of the 2025 recruiting class, and they will be integral pieces to next year's team as first-year Spartans. Much like Spartans star freshman Jase Richardson, these two have the potential to succeed.
Ward is the No. 2 player in the state of Maryland and the 56th overall player in the nation, per 247Sports' Composite rankings. Scott is quite similar and a tad higher, the No. 2 overall prospect in Virginia and 54th nationally. There is no doubt these two are some of the best players in the nation.
It is very unlikely that either one of the true freshmen will earn a starting job to begin the year, but neither did Richardson. He broke out midway through the season, and head coach Tom Izzo could not take him off the floor. There is a strong possibility that may occur this season with Ward and Scott.
Regardless of a starting spot, Michigan State adds incredible depth with a pair of extremely elite prospects. It is going to be a blast to watch both guys in action as they get their feet underneath them as college basketball players. Izzo may have to stick with a nine, maybe 10-man rotation.
The Spartans will have a strong balance of veteran leadership with several returning players coupled with the transfer experience that is joining the roster. Ward and Scott will be the youngest players on the team and should be able to learn the pace of the college game quicker than most.
If both freshmen are able to give productive minutes throughout the season, the Spartans will be well on their way to competing for a second-straight Big Ten title and 18th in program history. They will also have an incredible chance to compete for a national championship with a star-studded team.
