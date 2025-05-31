Where MSU's Richardson Ranks in Top 100 Prospect Ranking
Michigan State's Jase Richardson is testing his luck in the upcoming 2025 NBA Draft with hopes of seeing his playing career take off. Following in the footsteps left by his father, Richardson has a ton of upside that any NBA team would be lucky to add to their roster.
Richardson had an explosive second half of his freshman season with the Spartans. So much so, Richardson became the biggest threat MSU obtained down the line, especially through the Spartans' run in the NCAA Tournament. Now, without Richardson, head coach Tom Izzo must find another superstar to fill his place.
The MSU product has landed on a ton of draft mocks since he declared for the draft. While mocks don't mean that's the end-all be-all for these players, it is a good understanding of where the top prospects rank going into one of the bigger moments in their lives.
Luckily for Richardson, his stock has been high since the declaration. So much so that in a recent Top 100 ranking from ESPN's Jonathan Givony, the MSU product not only sees his name on the Top 100 list but cracks the Top 20 at spot 20.
"Size and outlier physical tools typically rise in the predraft process, which might push Richardson down the board after measuring under 6-2 in shoes, 178 pounds with a 6-6 wingspan at the NBA predraft camp," Givony wrote.
"Richardson would be somewhat undersized for an NBA point guard, but played more of a combo guard role for Michigan State, even if his performance the past two months of the season showed his potential when thrust into a more significant shot-creation role.
"His pace, skill level, feel for the game and shotmaking prowess give him an outstanding framework to build on, especially with the defensive intensity and selfless style he brings.
"With several guards expected to come off the board in the second half of the first round, and perhaps a limited appetite among teams to absorb all of them, there will be considerable jockeying in this part of the draft as prospects look to position themselves through private team workouts."
