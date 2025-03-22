Spartans Four-Star Commit in Attendance for MSU-Bryant
The No. 7 seed Michigan State Spartans (26-6) are getting ready for their NCAA Tournament first-round matchup with the No. 15 Bryant Bulldogs (23-11) and will have their highest-touted commit looking on for the contest.
Spartans 2025 four-star recruit Cam Ward announced via social media that he would be in attendance for his future school's first March Madness matchup of the year. He is getting a taste of the stage that he hopes to reach in his freshman season in East Lansing next year.
"I will be in Cleveland to watch Michigan State in the NCAA Tournament. #GoGreen." Ward wrote.
The Spartans are playing at Rocket Arena, home of the NBA's Cleveland Cavaliers, on Friday night at 10 pm ET. Ward will likely be close to the bench with an opportunity to talk with head coach Tom Izzo while getting an up-close view of what March Madness basketball is like.
Ward just wrapped up his senior season at Largo High School, hailing from Upper Marlboro, Maryland. He is a four-star recruit, rated No. 2 in the state of Maryland and 50th in the nation, per 247Sports. He also recently broke the state scoring record with a 28-point performance in the region-semifinal.
There are not many players in recent years that Spartan fans have been more excited for. As a 6-7, 210-pound forward, Ward will be a productive piece for a Michigan State team that possesses one of the best rounding margins in the country. He will only improve that piece of their game.
When Ward broke the scoring record, Izzo and some of his staff were in attendance to support his incredible feat. The young star is returning the favor by supporting the Spartans as they begin their road to an 11th Final Four in program history.
The fact that Ward is making the trip to Cleveland, Ohio is not only a nod to his commitment to the future program, but the strength of the Spartan program and their relationship with their recruits. Ward is extremely bought in to this program and wants to be a Spartan.
Friday's game is set for 10 p.m.
