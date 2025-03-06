2025 MSU Signee Breaks State Scoring Record
2025 Largo High School product Cam Ward is a Michigan State signee that Tom Izzo considered a top priority. As of Tuesday, he is now the state of Maryland's all-time high school scoring leader.
In a regional semi-final game against Fairmont Heights, per DC News Now's Alex Flum, "Ward broke the record, on a jump shot. He found out and flashed a huge grin on his face when the announcement that he had broken the record was made just before the fourth quarter."
Ward entered the game just 22 points away from the record 2,611 scored by Mike Roberts of Pocomoke, which had stood since 1992.
“Been so many greats that have come through here, Kevin Durant, Michael Beasley, Quinn Cook, Nolan Smith, all these guys that I have contact with that tell me to keep going every day,” Ward said, per Flum. “That’s legendary, I’m not a hater, hopefully somebody can come take the record from me at some point.”
Ward finished the night with 28 points and 15 rebounds in a 91-75 win. Ward now sits at 2,618 points, which will only grow from here.
“The whole state private and public included,” Ward said. “To hold a prestige record like that and to be able to continue to break that record with four more games left that we have to play. I’m just super excited and honored to be able to hold that.”
Ward's father, Rodney, is also his head coach; he told Flum about the moment it happened and the emotions he felt from a father's standpoint.
“I wanted to cry but I knew the game wasn’t over,” Ward said. “To accomplish it with [my dad], he gave me a big hug, he told me he proud of me he was.
"And then talked to my mom after the game, she was saying how proud he was and then my teammates embracing me on the bench, they dapped me up and gave me hugs and stuff. It was a great way to do it and I’m glad I got to do it with this specific team.”
Izzo and some members of his staff were in attendance.
Ward is the No. 50 player in the 2025 class, per 247Sports.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
