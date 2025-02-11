MSU Basketball Signee Cam Ward Posts Stat Line That Says It All
Michigan State considered four-star 2024 forward Cam Ward a top priority for a reason.
The 6-foot-7, 210-pound forward, who just took a jump in 247Sports' rankings and broke the top 50 (No. 49), led his Largo High School to a 70-66 victory over City College last week.
The No. 2 player in Maryland dropped a stat line that is indicative of his skill set and what Michigan State's Tom Izzo likes about his potential -- 15 points, 14 rebounds, five assists, three blocks, and two steals.
Ward was nominated in January as a McDonald's All-American, one of the prestigious honors in high school hoops, though he didn't make the roster for the event. The selection criteria for even a nomination is rigorous, combining all facets -- achievement on the court, ability, academics and numerous intangibles.
Ward is the No. 12 power forward in the 2025 class, per 247Sports. When his future coach, Tom Izzo, was asked about Ward, the Hall-of-Famer said, "Cam can do a lot of things. As you know, Cam's a lot more physical, he's a little bigger, right?"
247Sports analyst Adam Finkelstein's scouting report on Ward painted the picture of a true Izzo recruit -- an all-around player.
"[Ward] has sturdy size for a college four-man at 6-foot-7 with shoes on and adds very good length with a 6-foot-11 wingspan," wrote Finkelstein. "His frame is solid, particularly in his lower body where he has long and strong legs. The upper body will need to continue to add muscle mass in the coming years.
"While Ward's game does not yet extend beyond 15 feet with any type of consistency ... he has a versatile attack from the mid-range and in. His first step isn't dynamic, but he puts pressure on the rim in short drive situations (especially when he's able to catch and rip), gets off his feet pretty quickly as a finisher, and gets himself to the free-throw line in high volume because he goes right into contact. Ward can post mismatches and shows some floor vision and passing ability with his back to the basket, even throwing crosscourt skips. While he may want to expand his handle and shooting range in future years, right now Ward is hugely efficient inside the arc.
" ... Defensively too, he is more naturally suited to defend fours than threes, but he's plenty physical and a high-volume rebounder who can finish possessions next to a rim-protecting five. Ward is also a coach's son who competes with consistent energy, understands the game, and appears to be a good teammate."
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation.
