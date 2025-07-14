MSU's Jaxon Kohler Could Have a Fellow Frontcourt Shooting Threat
Last week, I discussed the topic of Michigan State's 3-point shooting and how it could be better than most are anticipating.
The Spartans shot just 31.1% from deep last season, and after losing their best shooters in Jaden Akins, Jase Richardson and Tre Holloman, as well as transfer Kaleb Glenn to injury, the team's ability to find success from outside has been a major point of concern that has fans and experts in doubt.
But Michigan State has some players capable of being threats from range next season, and another who hadn't initially been considered in my argument has poked his head up.
On Thursday night of the Moneyball Pro-Am last week, Spartan senior center Carson Cooper made five 3-pointers. While it is just Moneyball, where intense defense is rare and the green light to do whatever you want is always on, this is an area of Cooper's game that he has been trying to improve.
"He's (Cooper) been working on that, and it's awesome to see him shoot those and have that work pay off," said Cooper's frontcourt partner, senior forward Jaxon Kohler. "And who knows (if) Coop's going to be a 3-point threat this year? (If) he's going to be knocking down those shots. So, it's good. I'm excited for him, and he's putting a lot of work in. As long as he keeps working, that shot's going to fall for him."
Cooper has never attempted a 3-pointer in his collegiate career. It just hasn't been a part of his game. Scoring, in general, isn't even something that comes to mind when one thinks of Cooper and what he contributes on the floor.
Kohler, meanwhile, just became more of an outside shooter last season, having attempted close to six 3-pointers a game, making a total of 19 on the year.
The Spartans were able to get by most of the way with a lack of perimeter shooting last season, until it caught up to them in the Elite Eight. Every great team has solid 3-point shooting, and at least one big who can knock it down from range.
If teams have to start worrying about both Kohler and Cooper from deep, the Spartans could be a much better offensive team than people are anticipating.
