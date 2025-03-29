WATCH: Michigan State's Carson Cooper Speaks After Sweet 16 Victory
ATLANTA, Ga. -- Michigan State needed a strong outing from one of its most under-the-radar contributor, junior center Carson Cooper, on Friday, and it got it.
The veteran tied a game-high seven rebounds and made the most crucial basket of the game when he put one in to give the Spartans a 4-point lead with under a minute remaining.
Cooper addressed the media after the win.
You can watch some of his availability below:
Michigan State coach Tom Izzo addressed the media from the podium after the game. Below is a partial transcript of his presser:
Opening statement:
Izzo: "First of all, that team was the toughest, most physical defensive team that we've played in years. It reminded me of the old Gene Keady, Clem Haskins teams when I started in this profession. They did a good job.
"I didn't think we did a very good job. We got stymied a lot. I love these guys because they kept grinding. They kept grinding. Getting close before half was very critical.
"At halftime, we felt like we could drive the ball a little bit more. Tre [Holloman] drove it. These guys drove it. Jase [Richardson] made some big shots. Coen [Carr], a couple big blocks. And Jaden [Akins] made a big 3 and then those free throws at the end.
"It's hard to believe that two days we're playing for a chance to do one of the all-time great things in any basketball player's life, and that's play for a Final Four. I'm proud and happy for them. They've earned it. They deserved it. They did it."
Q: Tom, you mentioned earlier in your opening statement about what it means to play for the right to play for the Final Four, to have that on Sunday. This is your eighth Elite Eighth appearance as well. Do you put any stock in that, or have you only focused on the Final Fours, the big achievement in your career when you talk about those banner moments?
Izzo: "Elite Eights are great too, but go back to my statement from the beginning, we don't put up any banners for great eights. We put up banners for championships and Final Fours and national championships.
"But I've talked to these guys about it. I guess it's the one thing I do have some experience on. Thank God I got a couple players, ex-former players -- I've got a whole locker room full of former players right now. I've got Kevin Willis beating up my guys because we weren't as tough and he's tough.
“I thought that our -- I thought the coaches I got on my staff that have been in Final Fours have talked to them. I mean, we've all talked to them. Believe it or not, we've got to play better, but so proud of them. I mean, we're not a team that can just go out and play and win, and boy, we did a hell of a job second half."
