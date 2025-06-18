Spartan Legend Returns to Campus
Michigan State legend Cassius Winston returned to East Lansing on Tuesday. Michigan State men's basketball's social media posted a photo of Winston back on campus.
Winston recently wrapped up his third season overseas, playing this past season with Pallacanestro Reggiana in the LBA Serie A. The former Spartan led his club with an average of 16.3 points and 5.2 assists per game in 29 games. He was by far the best player on his team this past season.
LBA Serie A, or Lega Basket Serie A, is the top professional basketball league in Italy. It was his first season in this specific league, having played in Turkey in 2023-24 and Germany in 2022-23. He has averaged at least 14 points and 3.0 assists in each of his three seasons overseas.
Winston was the 53rd overall pick (second round) in the 2020 NBA Draft by the Oklahoma City Thunder, immediately having his rights traded to the Washington Wizards, where he spent the entirety of his NBA career. He bounced from the G League to the Wizards until he became a free agent in 2022.
The Detroit native had one of the most memorable Spartan careers in program history and helped lead Michigan State to three consecutive Big Ten titles. His accolades are almost unmatched, and he has etched his name as one of the greatest players to sport the Green and White. Having him back on campus is always a heart-warming visit.
He was a two-time consensus All-American (2019-20), Big Ten Player of the Year (2019-20), two-time First Team All-Big Ten ('19, '20), third team All-Big Ten (2017-18), Big Ten Tournament M.O.P, (2019), a Naismith Trophy and Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year finalist recorded the most assists in a Big Ten season (291).
Winston is also the Big Ten's all-time leader in assists with 890.
The 27-year-old pro is likely to return overseas for another year of pro ball; it all depends what country will be blessed with his talents. Winston has always been a special player, and it is very beneficial for him to get back on campus to help coach up the Spartans' current talent.
