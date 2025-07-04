3 Players Who Will Decide MSU Basketball's Season
Michigan State is being held to a high standard again after reaching the Elite Eight and winning the Big Ten by three games.
But the Spartans simply aren't the same team they were last season, having lost their top three scorers. In some ways, they're much like last season's team, but the conference around them has gotten better, and with a gauntlet of a schedule -- both non-conference and in-conference, Michigan State is going to have one heck of a battle to get through to build upon the 2024-25 season.
Let's take a look at three players who will dictate if they can do it.
I'll preface this by saying redshirt sophomore point guard is not included because his success as the floor general has been proven. The Spartans would be just fine if they got the same production they got from Fears last season. I'm looking at players who I believe have to take the next step for Michigan State to have another good year.
Coen Carr
The junior forward is right on the brink of being one of the best players in the Big Ten. He's definitely the most athletic, but if he can develop an outside shot, which he showed signs of last season, he can be the Spartans' best player, and one opponents will fear going up against -- if they don't already.
If teams have to worry about Carr hurting them from deep, along with his threat as a downhill scorer, he's going to be a nightmare for opposing defenses.
Jaxon Kohler
Kohler has all the makings to be one of the best smaller post players in the conference. He added an outside shot to his game last season, but if he can make it more consistent, look out.
He dominated on the boards at many points throughout the season and logged eight double-doubles.
Kohler's work ethic and hunger are unmatched, and he is determined to get the Spartans back and beyond where they left off last year.
Trey Fort
Fort was an incredibly valuable addition for Michigan State this offseason. He brings much-needed shooting, experience at various levels, athleticism and defense.
Fort could end up being considered a sneaky offseason pickup by those who are overlooking him, and everything he brings to the table is what the Spartans needed to add this offseason. He'll need to thrive in all those areas against what's going to be the toughest level of competition he's ever faced in a single season.
