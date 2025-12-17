Spartan Nation Reacts to Up and Down Win Against Toledo

Michigan State was raring up to go headfirst into their match against Toledo, hoping that they would leave their home court with their 10th win of the season.

Spartan Nation had the same hopes and, although low in numbers do to the smaller matchup, were trying to have energy and excitement for the game.

Go Green — Mike Stoutenburg (@MiStout73) December 16, 2025

MSU came out to a quick start through the high level of play from Jaxon Kohler and Jeremy Fears, being up 12-6 in the first four minutes.

Despite the atmosphere that the Spartans were trying to create, there were almost no fans watching either on campus or online through Peacock, and that was the only thing noticed aside from Kohler.

Great start for Jax — Mike Stoutenburg (@MiStout73) December 16, 2025

In fact, Kohler took all the attention that may have been left for anybody else and brought it all to himself with his excellent play.

He got ahead of his entire team in only the first nine minutes, having stats that could make up for a whole game at times, with five rebounds, one assist, and a terrifying 14 points.

The Spartans continued to pull away at an unrivaled pace by attaining a 20-point lead before the first half even ended, heavily mirroring their last match against the Rockets.

The vast lead only grew and reached 30 points by the time the second half was set to begin, and the few Spartan faithful who were online tried to

30 at the break. Ok ok 😳 @MSU_Basketball — Mr FuZzz (@lehman218) December 17, 2025

With so much going right for the team, the only gripe that anybody could even manage to make was about Denham Wojcik, who was not producing well at all in his five minutes on the court with only a singular assist to show for it.

🤣🤣🤣 i dont hate him either but he needs to be on the bench bro — 𝒯𝓇𝒾𝓁𝓁 𝒮𝓅𝒶𝓇𝓉𝓎 𝑀𝒮𝒰 (@Slhums_) December 17, 2025

All MSU needed to do was hold off with their massive lead, and that is exactly what they did in the second half, holding it at exactly 30 at times.

Only official accounts were posting during this time for the most part, all except for a couple of arguing people and one Jaxon Kohler aficionado.

Jaxon Kohler with the slide to keep it as MSU basketball! — Emmett Matasovsky (@E_Matasovsky57) December 17, 2025

The Spartans' lead began to slip near the end of the game, which of course caught some attention, but the lead was still so vast that MSU would not be able to lose the game.

Sloppy basketball this stint for MSU. Cooper turnover.



MSU 78

TOL 53



7:39 to play. — Emmett Matasovsky (@E_Matasovsky57) December 17, 2025

In actuality, the Spartans were mimicking their last match against Toledo to a tee, as they actively lost ground in the final minutes of the game.

They were great at in many regards, but failing in the most important, namely the turnover battle in a struggle to play clean basketball that they had just gone through against Penn State not long ago.

Great job winning the rebounding battle. 48- 18



Not so great job on the turnover battle 15-5.



With 5 mins left. @MSU_Basketball — SpartanCenter (@SpartanCenterig) December 17, 2025

Another Tom Izzo team that can’t manage to play clean basketball 🙄 — x275dean (@X275DEAN8) December 17, 2025

The messy play only continued by the time the team reached the final three minutes of the second half, in which their lead dropped to less than 20, and it looked like everything that they had done well to begin with fell off a cliff at halftime.

Arguably have gotten the best and worst half of MSU basketball all season tonight — JT (@yaherewego) December 17, 2025

The Spartans finished the game with a 92-69 victory, officially making their win count reach double digits, and although it would normally be met with celebration, it was met with mixed feelings.

Msu 10-1 @MSU_Basketball taking care of business. Domination in the paint and defense. Great to see everyone come out with a purpose after Penn State. Onto the next and more to come — Jacob Douville (@DouvilleJacob) December 17, 2025

Pathetic 2nd half — Mark (@markjc7188) December 17, 2025

