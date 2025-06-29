Bold Predictions for MSU Basketball in 2025-26
The Michigan State Spartans will be an intriguing team on the basketball court next season.
Tom Izzo’s squad faced significant turnover this offseason for the first time in the transfer portal era, meaning fans will see new faces in new roles and familiar faces in expanded ones.
MSU lost Jase Richardson to the NBA Draft, while key contributors from last season, like Tre Holloman and Xavier Booker, are out the door. Izzo is looking for players to step into those roles and contribute.
Fans are unsure what to expect from the team next season, but Izzo proved last year that they should trust him.
What could happen for the Spartans in the 2025-26 season?
Let’s make some bold predictions.
Jeremy Fears Jr. becomes an All-American - With a fully healthy offseason of determination and development, Fears could be one of the best point guards in the country next season.
Fears was shot in the leg during the 2023-24 season, causing him to miss the rest of the year. He posted on social media that he was spending his offseason away from the basketball court and instead re-learning how to walk.
Fears is one of the most competitive and passionate point guards Izzo has had in recent memory, and it is hard to imagine he will not put the work in to help the team win in any way possible. That could lead to a big-time season from "The Floor General."
Cam Ward averages double-digit scoring - Izzo freshmen often have to earn their roles, and Ward will do so by necessity.
With Kaleb Glenn out for the season with a torn patellar, MSU will lean on Ward to contribute on the wing. He has a solid offensive game that the team will need immediately.
Richardson averaged 12.1 points per game last season, so it is reasonable to think Ward can average around 10. As a freshman, he will play big minutes, and it would not be surprising to see him take on some of the offensive load.
Coen Carr becomes a first-round pick - We saw significant improvement from Carr’s offensive game last season, and there is no reason to think that will not continue.
Carr was just a high-flying dunker in his freshman season, but his role expanded this year. He scored, rebounded, defended, and passed better with another year under his belt.
Carr has the athletic tools to be a productive NBA player, and if his game takes another step forward, he will be on teams’ radar.
