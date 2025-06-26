What Cam Ward Saw When Watching MSU in the NCAA Tournament
Michigan State freshman forward Cam Ward has a luxury that other Spartan incoming freshmen haven't had in recent years -- he's joining a program that comes off a deep NCAA Tournament run.
It's nothing Michigan State isn't familiar with, but the Spartans, of course, had started to fall away from that level of success Tom Izzo teams are traditionally known for achieving. But the program was back last season, and Ward got to watch, which fueled his hunger.
The former four-star prospect was in attendance when Michigan State played in the first round in Cleveland back in March.
"Watching it, I mean, it was something that I want to play in, something I want to be a part of," Ward said. "A great team for one, but a great fan base. ... And then, just wanted to win games, man. I think it's more than just winning here, I think it's an expectation. That is the standard to get out the first round, get out the second round, start playing for the big prize.
"So, I think that's what I really took in from Cleveland. These guys prepare all year, all summer to get to March and ready to perform. So, that's the goal for me, to try to get to March as a high seed, and hopefully, we can win them all."
Of course, the Spartans won't be the same team they were last year, having lost key players like Jase Richardson, who was just selected in the first round of the NBA Draft on Wednesday. But newcomers like Ward will look to help keep the success going.
"The people that came, they've seen what we accomplished, they've seen how we played," said junior forward Coen Carr, "and we already told them what they need to do and how they're going to help us keep this thing going and make this season better than last."
Ward hails from Largo High School in Maryland, and was ranked the No. 2 class of 2025 prospect in the state, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
He is expected to have a significant impact on next year's team and will likely play backup to senior forward Jaxon Kohler.
