WATCH: Michigan State F Coen Carr Speaks After Win Over Michigan
ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- While his stats may not show it, Michigan State sophomore forward Coen Carr's contributions to the No. 14 Spartans' road win over No. 12 Michigan on Friday were vital.
Carr threw down a traditional -- for him -- alley-oop and grabbed two key offensive rebounds on a possession early in the contest that would lead to the Spartans taking a 13-6 lead, a start that allowed them to set the tone on the road.
Carr addressed the media after the game.
Below is a transcript from Michigan State coach Tom Izzo's postgame press conference:
Izzo: "I've had a chance to do a lot of things in my career, but not sure I've ever had a seven-day span like the one we just had. And most of the credit should go to my assistant coaches and my players. The job they did with the quick turnarounds and what we went through was unbelievable. We beat a damn good team today. They are hard to guard. They missed some shots, too. I thought the first half, we were awful, and we only had one guy, Jase, that played well, and when I went into halftime, I said we had a chance because I thought we'd be about 15 down the way we played, and then, maybe they didn't make some shots, although, they shot 53%, but the turnovers we had that led to touchdowns were ridiculous. And so, we felt like if we could just do a few things, move the ball a little better, make a couple shots, which for us to make that many 3s was a miracle the way we've been shooting lately. But I really felt like Trey Holloman did a hell of a job and Jase Richardson was unbelievable. And we got lucky. Jeremy [Fears Jr.] banks in his in a shot. We got lucky. And they missed a couple of shots that I think they normally hit. So, well-coached team. They changed it up on us; went zone and man. But I thought our guys responded after a couple tough runs."
