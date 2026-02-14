2026 NBA Slam Dunk Contest Odds, Prediction, Participants, Past Winners (Carter Bryant Favored)

The 2026 NBA Slam Dunk Contest doesn’t have much star power in it, but it does feature a pair of rookies that are looking to make a name for themselves.

Orlando Magic rookie guard Jase Richardson (the son of former Slam Dunk Champion Jason Richardson) and San Antonio Spurs forward Carter Bryant are two of the four contestants in this year’s event.

They’ll be joined by Los Angeles Lakers center Jaxson Hayes and Miami Heat forward Keshad Johnson. Three-time champion Mac McClung, who has won the last three dunk contests, will not be participating in the 2026 event.

While the Slam Dunk Contest is no longer the marquee event of All-Star Weekend, there still could be some impressive athletics feats accomplished on Saturday night.

Let’s take a look at each participant, their odds to win and a prediction for this event.

2026 NBA Slam Dunk Contest Participants

Carter Bryant, Forward, San Antonio Spurs

Bryant has some serious hops, even though he’s played a limited role for the Spurs as a rookie this season.

Carter Bryant takes flight in the @ATT Slam Dunk Contest at NBA All-Star, a moment fans everywhere can experience together because AT&T connects you on and off the court. pic.twitter.com/fNZJ6lzyav — NBA (@NBA) February 11, 2026

The 2025 first-round pick threw down plenty of great dunks at the University of Arizona last season, and he’s been a lob threat for San Antonio on fast breaks in the 2025-26 campaign.

Jaxson Hayes, Center, Los Angeles Lakers

While big men usually aren’t as aesthetically pleasing to watch in the dunk contest, Jaxson Hayes is a different type of athlete.

The Lakers center can absolutely fly, and he pulled off a between-the-legs dunk in a game this season:

JAXSON HAYES BETWEEN THE LEGS DUNK OH MY GOODNESS pic.twitter.com/6ZZ3TWoXH7 — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) January 27, 2026

Hayes may be able to win over the crowd with his unique athleticism on Saturday night.

Keshad Johnson, Forward, Miami Heat

Even though Johnson has played a limited role for Miami this season, the second-year forward can flat out fly:

Keshad Johnson will participate in the NBA’s Slam Dunk contest 👀



NBA fans will learn about how crazy his hops are pic.twitter.com/m46KGHrfpv — 𝙃𝙀𝘼𝙏 𝙉𝘼𝙏𝙄𝙊𝙉 (@HeatvsHaters) February 7, 2026

The San Diego State product has had a penchant for putting players on posters since his college days:

Good call on putting Keshad Johnson in the NBA dunk contest. pic.twitter.com/CNg7vorOcn — Jon Schaeffer (@jonschaeffer) February 7, 2026

Jase Richardson, Guard, Orlando Magic

Can Richardson carry the family legacy and win this dunk contest as a major underdog?

McClung showed in recent seasons that little guys with hops are extremely exciting to watch, which could help Richardson’s case on Saturday night.

2026 NBA Slam Dunk Contest Odds

Carter Bryant (San Antonio Spurs): +180

Jaxson Hayes (Los Angeles Lakers): +250

Keshad Johnson (Miami Heat): +320

Jase Richardson (Orlando Magic): +350

NBA Slam Dunk Contest Odds Past Winners

2025: Mac McClung (Magic)

2024: Mac McClung (76ers)

2023: Mac McClung (76ers)

2022: Obi Toppin (Knicks)

2021: Anfernee Simons (Trail Blazers)

2020: Derrick Jones Jr. (Heat)

2019: Hamidou Diallo (Thunder)

2018: Donovan Mitchell (Jazz)

2017: Glenn Robinson III (Pacers)

2016: Zach LaVine (Timberwolves)

2015: Zach LaVine (Timberwolves)

2014: John Wall (Wizards)

2013: Terrence Ross (Raptors)

2012: Jeremy Evans (Jazz)

2011: Blake Griffin (Clippers)

2010: Nate Robinson (Knicks)

2009: Nate Robinson (Knicks)

2008: Dwight Howard (Magic)

2007: Gerald Green (Celtics)

2006: Nate Robinson (Knicks)

2005: Josh Smith (Hawks)

2004: Fred Jones (Pacers)

2003: Jason Richardson (Warriors)

2002: Jason Richardson (Warriors)

2001: Desmond Mason (Sonics)

2000: Vince Carter (Raptors)

1997: Kobe Bryant (Lakers)

1996: Brent Barry (Clippers)

1995: Harold Miner (Heat)

1994:Isiah Rider (Timberwolves)

1993: Harold Miner (Heat)

1992: Cedric Ceballos (Suns)

1991: Dee Brown (Celtics)

1990: Dominique Wilkins (Hawks)

1989: Kenny Walker (Knicks)

1988: Michael Jordan (Bulls)

1987: Michael Jordan (Bulls)

1986: Spud Webb (Hawks)

1985: Dominique Wilkins (Hawks)

1984: Larry Nance (Suns)

2026 NBA Slam Dunk Contest Prediction

Picking the Slam Dunk Contest Winner is extremely tough, especially since there isn’t a ton of tape on most of these guys (except Hayes) in actual NBA action.

I usually shy away from betting on big men since they usually need to go even more over the top to make their dunks look impressive to the average viewer.

Instead, I am going to take a shot on Johnson, who has a little chip on his shoulder entering this contest. Johnson was not drafted before latching on with Miami, but he’s shown that he can really fly in Summer League showings and in his limited NBA action.

He may be able to pull off an impressive dunk jumping over someone that could end up winning him this contest.

I also don’t mind Richardson at his price, but the Magic guard may not be as bouncy as McClung is, and the standard for small guards has certainly been raised in recent years.

At +320, Johnson is worth a look in a four-man competition.

Pick: Keshad Johnson (+320 at FanDuel)

