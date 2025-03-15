Spartans' Carr Delivers Another Game-Changing Performance
The No. 7 Michigan State Spartans (27-5, 17-3) received another classic performance from high-flying sophomore forward Coen Carr in a 74-64 victory over the Oregon Ducks (24-9, 12-8) on Friday afternoon in the quarterfinal round of the Big Ten Tournament.
After a tight start to the contest, the Spartans went on a 7-0 scoring run to finish the first half and would cruise to a double-digit victory in their first conference tournament game of the year. It marks the second win over the Ducks this season after defeating them in late January at home.
Carr posted 10 points, two steals and a team-high eight rebounds. It was another marquee game from Carr as he just met his points average of 7.7 per game while tying his season-high in rebounds. The Stockbridge, California native continues to be a game-changing player off the bench for the Spartans.
Carr battled against Ducks 7-0 senior center Nate Bittle and 6-8 forward Brandon Angel to dominate the glass. He benefitted the Spartans by earning second chances with three offensive rebounds while limiting Oregon's shot total on the defensive end.
Even though he did not light up the scoreboard, Carr led the team in rebounds while delivering some key points, specifically at the free-throw line. He was a strong 3-5 from the charity stripe, continuing to show that he has put the work to improve his free throw shooting.
In his freshman season, Carr was a 56% free-throw shooter and has bumped that number up to 67% this season. Due to him being so explosive going to the rim, teams will do anything to stop him from throwing down a big dunk, prompting a foul and free throws for the second-year Spartan.
The Spartans will move on to the Big Ten tournament's Semifinal round on Saturday to face the No. 5 seed Wisconsin. Tip-off is set for 1 p.m. ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Michigan State is now two wins away from a second Big Ten championship this season.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.