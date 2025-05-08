Will Spartans' Carr Be Top Scoring Option Next Season?
Michigan State forward Coen Carr can potentially become the Spartans’ leading scorer next season.
Carr scored 8.1 points per game, the fourth-highest for the Spartans in the 2024-25 season. Entering next season, there will be no clear top scorer for Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo, who will need a new player to step up into the role of a No. 1 scoring option.
The three Spartans with higher scoring averages than Carr all left East Lansing in the offseason. Carr will be an upperclassman next season and has the most experience in tough Big Ten environments for anyone on Michigan State’s roster.
Despite only playing one game in the starting lineup, Michigan State was 3-0 when the sophomore forward led the Spartans in scoring last season.
Most notably, Carr scored a team-high 18 points against the Bryant Bulldogs in the first round of March Madness. Carr’s physical dominance and ability to get to the rim were too much to handle for the 15 seed, as the Spartans cruised to an 87-62 victory.
Carr showed strides with his perimeter shooting by extending his shooting range. As the season went on, he became more comfortable shooting 3-pointers, especially from the corners. But there is still room for Carr to grow when it comes to perimeter shots, as it took him 12 games to make his first 3-pointer, and he only made 33 percent of threes on the season.
If the slashing forward can develop more as a shooter, it will increase his chances of being the top scorer for Michigan State.
Other Spartans that are returning to the program that have an opportunity to be the leading scorer for the Spartans are Jaxon Kohler and Jeremy Fears Jr.
Kohler poses a threat as a dominant post scorer that had multiple double-doubles. Fears has been viewed more as a pass-first guard that is more comfortably distributing to teammates. However, as there will be fewer guards pushing for touches next season, Fears will have an opportunity to shoot more.
The Spartans also brought in transfers forward Kaleb Glenn and guard Trey Fort, who were the leading scorers with their respective mid-major teams last season.
