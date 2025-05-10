MSU to Host Transfer From ACC, Potential Backup PG?
We wrote last week that Michigan State was reportedly targeting a transfer guard from Miami (FL), a potential answer to the Spartans' need of a backup point guard.
Now, Michigan State is a step closer to making it happen.
First reported by On3's Joe Tipton, Divine Ugochukwu is set to visit Michigan State on Monday and Tuesday.
Ugochukwu comes off his first season of collegiate basketball, one in which he saw 16 starts in 28 appearances. He averaged 5.3 points per game, 2.3 assists, 1.9 rebounds and 1.0 steals for the Hurricanes.
I previously broke down the transfer's game when writing about the Spartans' interest:
The transfer has an impressive motor to him, able to get to the rack and finish through contact. His quick first step allows him to do and makes life difficult for defenders when guarding him on the perimeter. Ugochukwu also has incredible bounce for a guard.
The young guard has a stellar passing ability as well. He's also a solid defender who can poke the ball free on the perimeter and set up an offensive breakaway.
Ugochukwu was a three-star recruit out of Clements High School in Texas. He was ranked the No. 14 class of 2024 prospect in the state and the No. 32 combo guard in his class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
The Spartans lost some backcourt depth following their run to the Elite Eight. As of now, they don't have a true floor general behind Jeremy Fears Jr.; it's the one void they still have on their roster.
Michigan State was able to address some needs by landing transfers Kaleb Glenn and Sam Fort. Glenn is a potential starter who gives you another option at the wing position. Fort, meanwhile, will likely start at shooting guard, a spot the Spartans needed to fill, as Kur Teng might not be ready just yet for a starting role.
Michigan State is competing with Texas Tech and USC for Ugochukwu's commitment. This upcoming visit will be crucial as the Spartans look to make a strong impression and pitch to the young transfer.
Fortunately for them, they have the luxury of having Tom Izzo at the helm, which will always give you a fighting chance.
