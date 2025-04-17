REPORT: Where MSU Legend Green is Expected to Finish in DPOY Voting
Former Michigan State Spartan and current Golden State Warrior Draymond Green and his crew have found their way into the NBA playoffs, as they look to win the play-in round to prolong their run into the playoffs.
On the back of star players such as Green, Steph Curry, and Jimmy Butler III, the Warriors are still a fierce team to watch as they look to secure their first NBA Championship since the 2022 campaign. As they prepare for the battle, there are still awards to be discussed from the regular season.
According to the MSU legend himself, Green believes he is the best option to take home the NBA's defensive player of the year award. On his podcast, the former Spartan gave his flowers to others being considered for the award, but he wants to bring that hardware home with him when it's announced.
Unfortunately for the MSU product, analyst Chris Broussard believes that another player is more deserving of the award. Broussard told other analysts on the "First Things First" set that he believes the defensive player of the year award should be awarded to Evan Mobley of the Cleveland Cavaliers.
"He {Mobley} can guard the three, he can protect the rim, he can guard all spots in between," Broussard said. "He's great. He's the anchor of one of the best defenses in the league, so I went with Mobley."
Hopefully, for his sake, the former Spartan didn't see that prediction. Broussard would continue, and he didn't even see Green as the second option for the award. Rather, Broussard believed that the Atlanta Hawks' Dyson Daniels is the second option.
Green did, however, make the list. He was just bringing in the rear of the top three candidates in Broussard's eyes. Below is what he had to say in giving the third rank to the MSU product.
"Draymond is a phenomenal defender," Broussard said. "There's no ifs, ands, or whats about it. 6'7 and guarding centers that have four, five, six inches on him and doing a terrific job."
While Broussard doesn't see Green bringing in the hardware, his season has been strong enough to be considered in the conversation.
Be sure to follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and feel free to share your thoughts when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.