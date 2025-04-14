MSU Legend Believes He Should Win Defensive Player of the Year
Michigan State legend Draymond Green has been one of the more consistent players in the NBA since he donned a Golden State Warrior uniform. Getting drafted out of MSU has propelled Green into stardom, as he's been a key contributor in all of the Warriors' recent successes.
Nearing the end of the 2024-25 campaign, the Warriors have some work to do. They do hold onto a play-in position, but with the season winding down, so have the players. Although Green is starting to get grey in his hair, his motivation and work ethic hasn't wavered one bit.
With the season's conclusion comes award time. On the MSU legend's podcast, "The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis," Green revealed which players are likely to take home some of the most coveted NBA pieces of hardware. But when he was asked who should be the Defensive Player of the Year, he didn't hesitate with his response.
"Put it in the bag, that's what I think," Green said. "Yours truly, that's who I'm rocking with. Listen, I think Evan Mobley has had a great year, Dyson Daniels has had a great year, and Zubac has had a great year. All those guys have had a great year, I'm not taking anything away from them ... I think DPOY should go to yours truly."
During the season, Green has averaged 6.1 rebounds per game, five of which he averages on defense, and 5.7 assists per game. The MSU product has remained strong down the stretch, however, his odds might have taken a blow given the way the Warriors-Los Angeles Clippers game ended on Sunday.
Green had an opportunity to make a game-tying layup in overtime, and as he tried drawing a foul, he ended up missing the shot with less than 30 seconds left in the game. Social media tore the former Spartan apart.
The Warriors will face the Grizzlies in the 7/8 play-in game on Tuesday, as the former Spartan will likely be on the lookout to right his wrongs. These are the pressing games of the year when people earn their awards, especially the Defensive Player of the Year.
