NBA Veteran Makes Case for MSU's Draymond Green Winning DPOY
Former Michigan State Spartan and current four-time NBA champion, Golden State Warriors power forward Draymond Green, has put together another sensational year in his 12th professional season, and is being advocated for as the favorite to win a second Defensive Player of the Year award.
"The Pat Bev Podcast with Rone," a Barstool Sports podcast, features 14-year NBA veteran Patrick Beverley and co-host Adam "Rone" Ferrone as they argue over who is the most deserving player to win the NBA's Defensive Player of Year in a recent episode.
Ferrone believes it should go to either Cleveland's Evan Mobley or Atlanta's Dyson Daniels. Daniels just broke the franchise single-season record with 229 steals in one season while Mobley is the leading defender on the league's top team this year, finishing 68-14 with the No. 1 seed in the East.
However, Beverley made an extremely strong case for Green, who took home the award just once in 2017. The former NBA veteran faced Green numerous times over his career and is very familiar with what the defensive menace brings to the table.
"Evan Mobley has [6-9 center] Jared Allen behind him also, but I don't think the Warriors have a 7-footer, Draymond Green's guarding everybody," Beverley said. "His defensive rebounding, his ability to impact the game defensively, still at that age, I think you have to give a lot of credit to it. ... I think his play on the court this year, defensively, it's probably up there with one of his best years."
Beverly is not far off from the truth when evaluating Green's play this season. The four-time All-Defensive First Team star is averaging a plus/minus rating of +9.0. He is also averaging at least 1.0 blocks and 1.5 steals for just the fourth time in his career, proving to be a pivotal impact.
Green has an opportunity to win the award for just the second time in his career. Beverley's comments regarding Green and his ability are spot on. His ability to continuously be the defensive leader, helping Golden State back to another playoff run, is reason enough to earn him the award.
