Will MSU Legend Green Continue NBA Playoff Success?
The NBA Playoffs are nothing unfamiliar for former Michigan State legend and current Golden State Warrior Draymond Green. As the Warriors look to keep their hopes of bringing in another NBA championship, they're going to need to see the best from the former Spartan.
Green ended his regular season averaging nine points per game, averaged 6.1 rebounds, and averaged just under 30 minutes of playing time. Going into his tenth NBA Playoff however, the Warriors shouldn't have to worry, because when the lights are the brightest, Green shines the most.
Throughout his career playing in the NBA Playoffs, Green has been one of the more feared competitors. While he shined earlier in his career, Green has shown that even with his age increasing, he can still hoop with the best of them.
In his most recent playoff run, the MSU legend totaled just over nine points per game. If anything needs to be the same going into the series vs the Houston Rockets, it's for the MSU product to carry over the way he was playing to end the season into the games.
Ending his season on a high note, Green played stellar defense, collecting six rebounds as well as earning 10 assists. While the individual performance on the offensive side didn't go his way to end the season, Green continued to show why he should be in the conversation for Defensive Player of the Year.
The best playoff run that Green had in his career came in 2015-16, where he averaged 15.4 points per game. The Warriors would end up playing 23 games during that run, and. Green was a familiar face to see on the court, averaging over 30 minutes of action and starting in each game.
Now almost a decade removed from his best success in the NBA Playoffs, the MSU product will look to turn the clock back if it means getting Golden State in the right direction to victory. They do have a tough task in the Rockets, but if we see the Warriors of old, anything could be possible. After all, it has always been: Let the best team win.
