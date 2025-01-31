Michigan State Legend Throws Shade at NBA All-Star
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has never shied away from stating his opinion.
Whether it's talking trash on the basketball court or critiquing players off of it, Green always has something to say.
Sometimes, it gets him into trouble, but it's usually always entertaining.
That's why the former Michigan State Spartans star has a career in media after his basketball playing career. And recently, he took aim at New York Knicks big man Karl-Anthony Towns.
Green took issue with the way Towns was guarding Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic during the Knicks' recent win over the Nuggets, and he took to social media to post his feelings about it.
"KAT in a full front on Joker… even if you win the game it don’t matter," Green wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "You will never hold the respect from an opponent to win at the highest level… pride must make you sit down and guard, even if you give up 40… Winning is a mindset, and in order to win a championship…"
Jokic actually only ended up scoring 17 points in the affair, but Green doesn't care. He simply did not like Towns' mentality on the defensive end.
"You have to win the mental edge… that’s why only a few guys per era win all the championships… They understand that Thing," Green added.
It's hardly the first time Towns has been criticized for his defense or his mindset, and Green may actually have a bit of a point.
Towns fronting Jokic is essentially conceding that he can't effectively guard him one-on-one, and Green obviously recognized that.
Green himself is one of the best defensive players of his generation, so if anyone has the right to critique another player's defense, it's the Michigan State product.
The 34-year-old is a former Defensive Player of the Year and has made All-NBA Defense eight times in his career.
This season, Green is averaging 8.4 points, six rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.1 blocks and one steal over 27.8 minutes per game on 41.5/36.2/61.5 shooting splits.
Green is currently dealing with a calf injury, so evidently, he has even more time to provide analysis...whether or not it's wanted.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.