Spartan Legend Responds to Kevin Durant's Trade Refusal
The Golden State Warriors attempted to pursue a reunion with Kevin Durant at the NBA trade deadline and actually engaged the Phoenix Suns in discussions for the superstar forward.
However, Durant apparently had no interest in going back to the Warriors, so talks ceased.
It's not surprising given how things unfolded upon Durant's exit from Golden State during the summer of 2019, when an in-season altercation with Draymond Green clearly soured Durant's standing with the Warriors.
There were other factors at play, of course, but Durant's sticky relationship with Green was viewed as the primary reason for his departure.
So you would imagine that Green's presence in the Bay certainly affected Durant's decision, although there was also a possibility that the former Michigan State star would have been involved in the deal to match salaries.
Regardless, Durant shot down any chance of the Warriors re-acquiring him, and Green shared his thoughts on the subject when prompted.
"Didn't affect my life one bit," Green told Mark Medina of Sportskeeda when asked how he felt about Durant turning down a potential trade back to Golden State. "Why would it? I don't concern myself with guys who aren't here."
It's blatantly obvious that the relationship between Durant and Green remains icy and probably always will, and both parties seem perfectly content with that.
Green is known for his gruff, in-your-face persona. Durant is more even-keeled and non-confrontational. He has also been accused of being sensitive, so it's no surprise that the two NBA stars do not get along. Their personalities are like oil and water.
Of course, Green and Durant did win back-to-back championships as teammates in 2017 and 2018, and had it not been for Durant tearing his Achilles during the 2019 NBA Finals, it stands to reason that they would have won three straight (Durant was also dealing with a calf issue during those playoffs).
Nevertheless, that's ancient history now. Green has stayed with the Warriors and very well might for the remainder of his career, and Durant evidently has no intention of ever returning.
Golden State pivoted and landed Jimmy Butler at the trade deadline instead.
