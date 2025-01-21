Michigan State Legend May Have Agonizing Decision to Make
It hasn't exactly been a great season for the Golden State Warriors, and former Michigan State Spartans star Draymond Green is finding out the hard way.
Green has dealt with some nicks and bruises throughout the 2024-25 NBA campaign, and now, he is sidelined with a calf injury.
It's just the latest setback for the 34-year-old, who is shooting the 3-ball well this season, but is struggling pretty much everywhere else.
Green is under team control through the end of next season and has a player option for the 2026-27 campaign, leaving the ball in his court that year.
That begs the question: could Green call an early retirement?
We know that the Michigan State product has a career in media ahead of him. He runs a popular podcast. He has made a bunch of appearances on Inside the NBA. He isn't afraid to voice his opinions on a variety of topics.
Heck, his agent explicitly said that Green is already exploring opportunities in the media world.
So it really makes you wonder how much time the Saginaw, Mi. native has left in the NBA.
Green doesn't have a whole lot more to accomplish. He has won four championships. He has made four All-Star appearances. He's won a Defensive Player of the Year award.
There is very little doubt that Green will be in the Hall of Fame one day, so his standing in the annals of basketball history has already been established.
Sure, he's hyper competitive, which could cause Green to hang around a little bit longer than he should, but with the Warriors not even resembling contenders and Green aging, he may decide to step away before he truly falls off the proverbial cliff.
It seems hard to imagine the NBA without Green, who has become a staple in the league for both the right and the wrong reasons. But regardless, he is always grabbing headlines, and the league won't be the same without him.
But based on Green's decline and Golden State's rather bleak future, the Spartans legend could make the decision to retire from the hardwood before his contract even expires.
A media career is calling, and his basketball career is fading.
