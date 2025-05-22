BREAKING: Spartan Legend Draymond Green Earns Prestigious Honor
Michigan State legend Draymond Green is in the tail end of his career but is still posting numbers and earning accolades like it's his prime. Green garnered yet another defensive achievement this year with the Golden State Warriors, being named to the NBA's All-Defensive First Team, which the league revealed on Thursday.
It marks the fifth time in Green's 13-year career that he has been named to the All-Defensive First Team ('15, '16, '17, '21, '25). He is also a four-time second-team selection and took home Defensive Player of the Year in 2017. It has been consistent defensive dominance for Green every year.
Four other players join Green on the defensive team, including Houston Rockets guard Amen Thompson, Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort, Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels and Cleveland Cavaliers power forward Evan Mobley.
Green was one of the finalists for the Defensive Player of the Year award this year, but Mobley ended up winning with a phenomenal season. Green's defensive numbers were mighty impressive and some of the best since he last took home the award in 2017.
The former Spartan averaged 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocks per game, his two highest totals in those categories since 2022. He played in 68 games this season for Golden State, pulling down 6.1 rebounds with 3.2 fouls per game.
Green was a defensive menace once again for the Warriors, helping them to the NBA Playoffs for the 10th time in his career. Green has only missed the playoffs three times in his career, which is a nod to both his efforts on both sides of the ball and his role as a valuable centerpiece that contributes to success.
At 35 years old, there is not a ton left in the tank for Green, and it is unlikely that he would be dealt to another franchise to finish his career. He must be appreciated for the relentless effort he puts in on an annual basis, and his development into a leader for many of the younger stars of the league.
Green has two years left on his contract with Golden State with a player option for the 2026-'27 season. He will more than likely pick that up and would be a unsigned free agent at the age of 37 following the summer of '27.
