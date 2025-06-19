Steve Kerr's Son to Join Warriors' Bench After Stint With G-League Team
Kerr will join his dad as an assistant on Golden State's staff.
Nicholas Kerr, the son of Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, will leave his role as head coach of the G League's Santa Cruz Warriors to join Golden State's bench as an assistant.
Nicholas Kerr spent the last two seasons coaching Santa Cruz, and previously served as a player development coach and video coordinator on his dad's staff with the Warriors.
Now there will be two Kerr's on staff, as the 32-year-old Nicholas takes his highest profile position to date as he moves up the coaching ranks.
